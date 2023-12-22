The industry of video games in China It is once again experiencing a moment of crisis after the regulatory plan that the government seeks to implement next year was revealed and that will limit a large part of the business model of companies in that country. The reaction has not been long in coming and the actions of Tencent y NetEase They fell apart, but the great victor of this decision could be Microsoft.

Fall of Tencent would benefit Microsoft in the video game sector

After the crisis that the gaming industry is experiencing in China due to the new regulations was revealed, whose changes could deal a devastating blow to the sector, attention was focused on Microsoft Well, the company Xbox could become the largest in the industry in the short and medium term. What happens is that the recent approval of the purchase of Activision Blizzard immediately placed Microsoft in second place in the Top 10 companies with the highest income from video games worldwide, according to data from the Newzoo firm.

Microsoft would surpass Sony in the second half of 2023 – Image: NewZoo

Microsoft aims to be the largest video game company

On its own and with the acquisition of Bethesda, Microsoft was the fourth most important company in the video game industry, while second place went to Sony. However, when adding the revenue of Activision Blizzard, which will already be accounted for in the analyzes of the second half of 2023, it is almost a fact that the Xbox company will be in second place surpassing Sony and PlayStation.

Now, the regulations in China They are subject to modification, but the government is not so benevolent in that sense and in recent years the authorities have expressed their discontent with the excesses of video games, either in terms of spending via microtransactions, or for health reasons arguing the addictive potential. of gaming in children and young people.

Hence the future outlook is not so bright for Tencentthe largest video game company in the world, and the outlook becomes clearer for Microsoft since the recent acquisition of Activision has only added to its ambitious business plan in the video game sector. So, if the Chinese giant falls, it would not be surprising that sooner rather than later, Microsoft is the largest company in gaming.

