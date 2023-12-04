Microsoft Phone Link is a tool that comprises the Phone Link app on Windows and the Link to Windows companion app on devices Android.

Thanks to this we can control the mobile from the computer and Redmond could be very close to adding one more feature allowing us to use our Android mobile as webcam on computers with Windows 11.

And the days of having to buy a webcam for our computer could be over, because simply using our mobile phone would be more than enough.

This has been discovered in the latest preliminary version of Link to Windows, whose code suggests that they are working on allowing our Android mobile to provide a video transmission to a Windows computer, that is, its use as a webcam.

On the other hand, it would not simply be showing us this use, but that added functionalities would be included such as the possibility of applying effects to the video transmission. In fact, a chain also appears in which “automatic framing” is named as a camera effect.

However, there is speculation that this feature may be restricted to devices that include Link to Windows as a system app.

At the moment there are very few mobile phones that include it, including the latest Samsung Galaxy and the One Plus 11 with Android 14.

Microsoft wants to increasingly blur the existing boundaries between a computer and a mobile device, so that both are necessary in the ecosystem of the future.