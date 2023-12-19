Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance by leaps and bounds. In recent times he has surprised us with his generative capabilities. Just mention tools like DALL·E, Stable Diffusion or MidJourney, which can create spectacular images. Well, this technology is not limited only to the visual: it also allows us to create music.

For months we have been able to use MusicGen or Chirp to give free rein to our musical ideas in a wide range of genres. The good news is that we now have another alternative at our disposal that comes from Microsoft and Suno AI. The companies have teamed up to bring generative music creation to the now ubiquitous Copilot.

How to create AI music for free with Copilot

Microsoft says the latest addition to its AI assistant will allow people to create “fun, smart and personalized” songs with a simple message”. All this, they say, without having knowledge of musical matters. And the songs will not arrive alone, but accompanied by their corresponding lyrics. Let's see how it works.

To start creating, we go to copilot.microsoft.com and log in with a Microsoft account. We click on Plugins in the right panel and activate Suno. Then we write a prompt about the song we want the AI ​​to make for us. For example: “Create a song about Christmas as a family” We wait for the AI ​​model to do its job and voilà!

It should be noted that the song may not be ready immediately. In fact, it may take several minutes to be ready. We assume that this has to do with the capacity of the computing infrastructure to process requests. Let us remember that in this case the Suno service also intervenes, which may be slow at times.





Suno's results both on Bing and directly through its platform are quite surprising and, with a little prompting skill, very interesting results can be obtained. However, the terms and conditions of the service warn us of some things that we should take into account if we are using the free version.

If you do not pay, we will only be able to use our creations in non-commercial areas. Likewise, the platform indicates that all those who do not have a subscription are required to add an attribution when publishing the song. This is not mandatory for paying users, who do have the door open to commercial use of the content.

Images: Microsoft

