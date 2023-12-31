After launching on Android in recent days, now iOS users will also be able to enjoy the dedicated application of Microsoft Copilot on devices like the iPhone or iPad, and with it a multitude of advanced artificial intelligence functionalities, and completely free.

For a few hours now, the Microsoft Copilot application has been available in the App Store for users with iPhone and iPad, with all those functionalities that we already knew from Bing Chat but seasoned with more advanced AI.

Within Microsoft Copilot we will find our old friend Bing with AI, and with it the relevant search, rewards and conversation functionalities, but in addition to that, Additional features such as GPT-4 or the innovative DALL-E3 are includedand free.

So this app supports GPT Vision, GPT-4 and DALL-E3, while the addition of GPT-4 Turbo is only available for selected users.

The interesting thing about Microsoft Copilot is that it includes GPT-4 totally freeand thanks to this we will be able to write emails, stories or even summarize complicated texts.

One of the advantages of being able to use this Microsoft Copilot application instead of the official OpenAI application is that GPT-4 is offered completely free of charge. It is worth remembering that OpenAI runs GPT-3.5 for free, and if you want to benefit from the most advanced model you have to subscribe paying.

On the other hand, Microsoft Coplot also supports pluginseven third-party add-ons at no additional cost, so it may end up being one of the essential applications now also on your iPhone.