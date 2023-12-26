We had gotten used to using ChatGPT, Bard or Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing Chat) in the cloud. If you wanted to take advantage of the advantages of these chatbots, it was enough to use the browser to access their websites, but little by little all these developments are offering the long-awaited option of being able to use them in native mobile applications. That's what Microsoft just did.

Microsoft Copilot en Android. The company did not want to make a lot of noise with the launch of Microsoft Copilot for Android. The new application is available in the Google Play Store, and offers access to this generative AI chatbot without the need for us to have the Bing application that we used until now to enjoy that capacity.

iOS will have to wait. As Neowin points out, at the moment this tool is available for Android, but not for iOS. iPhone users can, however, continue accessing its features through the Bing application, which is available in the App Store.

Basically a name change. Those who have already used Bing Chat on Android will realize that the new tool is not that new, and is basically a name change because both its interface and its options match that of the original application.





Very similar to ChatGPT. Both the ChatGPT app that was launched in July for Android (in May it was already for iOS) and Microsoft Copilot are based on OpenAI models and also take advantage of the features of DALL-E 3 for image generation. Of course: in this case (as in its web version) we have a way to access GPT-4 for free, especially without having to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus.

A copilot for your mobile. With the new tool offered by Microsoft we can ask questions, create images or ask Copilot to write all kinds of texts for us. We are therefore faced with a solution that brings to our mobile phones and natively what we could already enjoy on the web through its newly released own URL, copilot.microsoft.com.

Microsoft does not stop. The Redmond company is wanting to make the most of its alliance with OpenAI, and its new obsession with “copilots” is making it integrate generative AI technologies into virtually all the platforms on which they have a presence. We saw GitHub Copilot, then Bing Chat on the web, and in the last few months we've seen that frenetic deployment of copilots. The arrival of mobile phones was inevitable.

