Microsoft is studying launching a free subscription to Xbox Game Pass with Cloud Gaming with ads emulating Netflix and for a very logical reason.

Xbox Game Pass has changed the way in which many consume video games: it is no longer just a digital format over the physical one (which is in the doldrums), but the same Netflix model: pay a monthly fee and play everything you want in a catalog .

Additionally, thanks to the power of the cloud, these subscription services can reach users who cannot afford expensive consoles or computers. Or, more importantly, to emerging markets where consoles are not sold: with just an Internet connection, you can play whatever you want.

It’s in those markets where Microsoft is looking to expand its current Xbox Cloud Gaming offering, currently used with Game Pass Ultimate. In fact, the Redmond company is considering launching a free Game Pass or xCloud subscription with ads.

How Xbox Game Pass and Cloud Gaming could evolve: free with ads in markets such as India, Africa or Asia

Two weeks ago, Tim StuartCFO of Xbox, gave a talk at the Wells Fargo TMT summit, where he spoke, for example, about the role that AI will have in the future of Microsoft.

TweakTown has also discovered very interesting new statements from Xbox’s CFO, which advance a possible new xCloud and Game Pass format: free with ads.

“In markets like Africa, India or Southeast Asiaplaces where consoles do not prevail, you could consider watching 30 seconds of ads and then playing two hours of streaming.”

It highlights that In Africa 50% of the population is under 23 years old and has increasingly higher incomes, and more and more phones or mobile devices.

“There are millions and millions of players that we would never have been able to target there, and now we can go in with our business models.”

A free (or much cheaper) subscription service where, in exchange for watching ads every two hours, you can play whatever you want over the Internet It is a revolutionary way to bring video game content to markets where it is more difficult to distribute physical hardware, and it is something that in Xbox They have a lot in mind.