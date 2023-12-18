For years, printer manufacturers have used Windows Update to distribute certified drivers as a convenient way for users to get up and running with their computers. without major complications. However, the world of printing has evolved and this once-convenient alternative has now expired.

Microsoft has announced that it will no longer provide third-party drivers for users of Windows 10, Windows 11 and later. This is an important change that seeks to make currently supported versions of Windows, as well as future versions, more secure and easier to use. Let's look carefully at what changes.

Goodbye third-party drivers, hello Mopria

The end of the relationship between third-party drivers and Windows Update should be almost imperceptible to us Windows users. This is because we are facing a gradual change which will result in the consolidation of a replacement system that completely eliminates the need for any additional controller. We are talking about Mopria.

Since Windows 10 21H2, Microsoft has offered compatibility with Mopria, a standard developed by a dozen companies, including Canon, HP, Samsung, Lexmark and Toshiba, which basically allows you to start using devices without installing anything. In practice, when connecting any printer, scanner or multifunction device, the IPP protocol takes care of everything.

Additionally, to improve security, the new solution allows manufacturers to distribute their own printing software (known as a personalized experience) through the windows app store, that is, using UWP applications instead of Win32. Well, manufacturers now have a deadline to adopt this mechanic.





According to the schedule published by the American firm, in 2025 drivers will no longer be delivered through Windows Update, although those that had been previously downloaded will still be able to be updated. In 2026, Windows will prefer Mopria to any other available option. In 2027, finally, there will no longer be updates for third-party drivers.

This system, remember, aims to improve the security and experience of Windows users when using printers. Many times, third-party tools they usually cause problems to users and may even contain vulnerabilities that take time to be discovered, so the new scheme should address these concerns.

It should be noted, however, that this does not mean that manufacturers cannot distribute their own drivers if they deem necessary. In this case, they can continue to do so, but not through Windows Update. That is, through independent installation packages that can be downloaded, for example, from a support website.

Images: Al Amin Mir | JustA Guy

