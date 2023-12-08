Microsoft and Kojima Productions took advantage of the setting of The Game Awards 2023 to present OD, a new horror experience created by Hideo Kojima in collaboration with Jordan Peelethe director of Get Out and Nope.

OD will explore the concept of fear while will attempt to blur the lines between video games and films. It was also announced that Sophia Lillis (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor for Thieves), Hunter Schaffer (Euphoria) and Udo Kier (Flesh for Frankenstein) will play the protagonists.

No further details were announced, but Kojima clarified that the work will exploit Microsoft’s cloud technology to create something innovative and unique, so much so as to define it as a new means of media expression.

