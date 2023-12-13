A few days ago Google kicked off the era of pocket AI with Gemini Nano, its generative text AI model capable of working directly from the mobile phone and without a connection to the cloud. Now Microsoft has just surprised everyone with the launch of its particular rival, a Small Language Model (SLM) called Phi-2 that can also be used on mobile phones.

Phi-2. En Microsoft Research they indicated that this new text-to-text model is “small enough to run on a laptop or mobile device.” Satya Nadella already told us about it at the recent Ignite 2023 event, and it is the evolution of Phi-1, which only had 1.3B parameters.

A ChatGPT in a compact format. We are looking at a model with 2.7 billion parameters (2.7B), a figure that clearly guides it precisely to be used in more modest devices. On Google Gemini Nano it has two versions with 1,800 (1.8B) and 3.25 billion (3.25B) parameters, for example.

Tiny but bully. It is, at least according to those responsible. The reason? It is capable of equaling and even surpassing the performance and precision of theoretically more capable models such as Llama 2-7B or Mistral-7B. In the tests that have been carried out internally, the performance is excellent despite having almost a third of the parameters of those models.

It also surpasses Gemini Nano. Microsoft’s new model is also capable of surpassing the performance of Gemini Nano 3.25B, Google’s most ambitious “mobile” model, and according to the company’s researchers it is also capable of offering less “toxicity” and being more subjective in the answers than those offered, for example, by Llama 2.

The comparisons are hateful. At the presentation of the model, Microsoft reminded us that the spectacular Gemini Ultra demonstration had not been so spectacular. He had cheated somewhat. In one of the sections, Google showed how Gemini Ultra was capable of helping a student with physics problems, and at Microsoft they used the same prompts with Phi-2 and it was seen that it was also able to resolve those doubts even though it was a much smaller model. .

Just to investigate. Despite this capacity, Phi-2 will not reach our mobile phones, at least for the moment. The model is licensed “for research purposes” only, and may not be deployed commercially. There is talk of the possibility of using it “for non-commercial purposes that do not generate income”, but its practical application is somewhat less direct. It can be accessed, however, through the catalog of the new Azure AI Studio platform.

