A lot happens in Windows 10 and operating systems. Windows 11but one of the recent bugs reported by the user community seems to show a series of strange behaviors that have to do with printing problems and the unsolicited installation of a particular application.

However, after initial complaints from the community, Microsoft has finally confirmed that currently both systems Windows 10 like Windows 11, are experiencing strange printing issues.

Not only that, but the HP Smart application is being installed on affected computers, even if they do not have any printers of that brand.

The thing does not stop there, because in addition to the strange printing problems we must add that the aforementioned application, HP Smart, It also changes certain names and even the icons, so it becomes crazy.

According to those from Redmond, These issues are related to printer settings on systems that have the Microsoft Store.

This way, if you are one of the affected users, all you have to do is uninstall the Microsoft Store on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating system.

Affected Windows versions

Those from Redmond report that all versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11 are affected, including server versions.

In this way, well-known versions such as Windows 11 23H2, Windows 11 22H2, Windows 11 21H2, Windows 10 22H2, Windows 10 21H2, Windows 10 1809 and Windows 10 1607 are affected.

At the moment there is no other temporary solution that affected users can apply, but taking into account that Microsoft is investigating the issue, it is expected that a new update will arrive in the coming days.