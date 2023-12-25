Beloved Disney character Mickey Mouse is about to enter the public domain, but here's a twist!

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will finally be released into the public domain in January 2024! There's one catch, though: only older versions of the lovable characters will be open to creative freedom. The iconic initial incarnation, as the iconic short film Steamboat Willie, will bid farewell to copyright restrictions, unleashing an era of creative opportunities for fans.

For Disney, this day has been something of a double-edged sword. Starting January 1, they will lose exclusive control over the first versions of Mickey and Minnie. Over the years, Mickey Mouse has been the epicenter of a legal fight over copyright, but this change in status opens the door to an avalanche of creative possibilities for fans and artists.

Mickey Mouse en Steamboat Willie

However, the history of this character in the legal field has not always been a fairy tale.

Cases such as that of Dan O'Neill, author of Air Pirates Funnies, who portrayed Mickey Mouse in a controversial way, triggered lawsuits and legal tensions with Disney. O'Neill shared his experience with Variety, highlighting the rigidity of the company's restrictions.

Disney, despite its fierce defense of its creations, has capitalized on its empire from stories in the public domain, such as adaptations of Victor Hugo, Charles Dickens and Rudyard Kipling, among others. This irony does not go unnoticed in the industry.

The public domain has been a gold mine for creativity, allowing for innovative re-interpretations of classic works. Horror, in particular, has found fertile ground with inventive productions, such as Pride and Prejudice and Seth Grahame-Smith's Zombies.

The world of Winnie-the-Pooh entered the public domain in 2020, giving way to new interpretations, such as Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. However, creators should be careful, avoiding specific depictions of Disney characters.

So it should not be ruled out that we will see a lot of different products with the Mickey Mouse look, but you have to be careful, because only the first versions can be used.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.