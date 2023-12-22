When we think of Mickey Mouse, the first thing that comes to mind is Disney. Although the character is almost unconsciously linked to the entertainment giant, he will soon be public domain. Although it is news that excites authors around the world, there are many asterisks to take into account.

Despite Disney's efforts to retain the copyright to the character, it will soon lose exclusivity. From January 1, 2024, the friendly big-eared mouse will become public domain. In short, writers, cartoonists, filmmakers and others will be able to use it in their works.

This represents a very important moment for the entertainment industry. For many years, the character was involved in all kinds of controversies related to copyright infringement. For example, the caricaturist Dan O'Neill received a lawsuit for making a mouse parody.

“If I draw a picture of Mickey Mouse, I owe Walt Disney a fine of $190,000 USD, $10,000 USD additionals for legal fees and a year in prison”Dan O'Neill said in a recent interview.

Mickey Mouse will be in the public domain from 2024, but…

Now, does that mean that creatives will be able to use the character without restrictions? Not at all. In reality, they will only be allowed to use the original version that appeared in the short film Steamboat Willie by 1928. In fact, Disney is ready to flex its legal muscle to protect the rights to contemporary versions of Mickey Mouse.

Speaking to The Associated Press, a spokesperson points out that, from his first appearance, the public associates the character with the “authentic products” from Disney. Thus, he emphasizes that this will not change when the copyright of the black and white animated short expires.

“The most modern versions of Mickey will not be affected due to the expiration of Steamboat Willie's copyright. Mickey will still play a prominent role as a global ambassador for Walt Disney Company in our storytelling, theme park attractions and products,” the spokesperson said.

After 95 years, Disney loses the rights to the first version of Mickey

Precisely, the company points out that it will protect modern versions of the character that preceded the one from 1928 and other works that are still subject to copyright.

It is worth noting that Disney owns the trademark for the character as “corporate mascot and brand identifier”. This means that creators will not be able to use Mickey Mouse to trick consumers into believing that his work is an official Disney product.

In addition to the mouse, Tigger of the Winnie the Pooh franchise will become public domain as of January 1, 2024, since the film in which it first appeared, The House at Pooh Corner, meets 95 years. The film community wasted no time, as the friendly orange tiger will appear in the controversial Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, which will hit the big screen in February next year.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

