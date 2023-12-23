The company's most famous mouse can be used in different works without having to pay copyright.

After 95 years since its creation, On January 1, 2023, Mickey Mouse will become public domain, causing Disney to lose one of the legal battles that the company has fought the most for. Well, as Variety has reported, the release of the most famous cartoon mouse in the world should have happened in 2004.

Well, according to the first intellectual property law in the United States, The works were released from their rights after 75 years from their creation, However, in 1998, Congress voted to extend copyright rights for 20 more years, ensuring that new works would not begin to be released until 2019.

And who was one of the companies that fought the most for this expansion? Indeed, Disney, which has finally seen that its different campaigns to try to continue extending this period of time have not worked and Mickey Mouse will become property of the world in 2024like many other works.

Well, on January 1, 2024, Mickey Mouse tHe will also be accompanied by Tigger, Winnie the Pooh's tiger friend, in addition to the novels Lady Chatterley's Lover or No News from the Front, and the Buster Keaton film, The Cameraman, all of them published in 1928.

Will we see a Mickey Mouse slasher?

One of the direct consequences of what it means for Mickey Mouse to become public domain can be clearly seen in the film Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood, as it is a work that has nothing to do with the character of Winnie the Pooh. but what It has been possible to carry out thanks to the release of the character's intellectual property in 2019.

And precisely this is one of the great fears of the Disney company, always very protective of its mouse, because He doesn't want this child character to end up starring in slashers in which he has no qualms about using a chainsaw.. We'll see what the world comes up with to make use of a Mickey Mouse without intellectual property.