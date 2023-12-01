MotoGP tests with the starting riders, such as this week in Valencia, allow the teams to evaluate the components, but also for Michelin to test its new developments. The sole tire supplier had brought three modified front compounds, two with evolutions for the 2024 season and one with a completely new construction for the 2025 season, designed to better manage pressure-related problems, which however could not be evaluated due temperatures that are too low.

“The track conditions were not very good,” admitted Piero Taramasso, head of the French brand in MotoGP. “In the morning it was cold and windy. In the afternoon it was a little better, but it wasn’t perfect. In any case, the grip level wasn’t bad, just that the temperature was quite low.”

“All drivers received the same tire allocation and specification as the weekend, so they could work and have Grand Prix references. Furthermore, we offered three new front tyres. Two were for the 2024 season, one soft and a medium one.”

“The third was the new tire for 2025, which the test drivers had already validated. It was the first test for the official riders, but since the conditions were not suitable, no one tried it. However, we will take it to Sepang, Qatar and in all official tests in 2024″.

The 2025 tire could transform racing, as Taramasso told the championship’s official website that its aim will be to “reduce front pressure and temperature variations”. A problem that has become essential in group races, as the tires are sensitive when a rider follows a rival, leading to an increase in temperature and therefore pressure, with a consequent loss of grip.

Front tire pressure increases when two drivers follow each other

The problem was made worse by the minimum pressure rule, in force since Silverstone, which imposes a minimum value to be respected for at least 50% of the race (30% in the Sprint), trying to anticipate these factors. In 2023, breaking the rule meant incurring time penalties, but in 2024 it will result in disqualification from the race.

The drivers oppose this rule, but the championship has not yet reacted. And perhaps we will have to wait until 2025, with a tire less sensitive to rising temperatures, to resolve the situation.

“The goal is to run at 1.7 bar, which is pretty low,” Taramasso explained. “It is a bigger, taller and wider tyre, so its volume is greater and this helps with pressure and temperature stability. The contact area is larger, so it will help improve grip when braking and in corner entry”.

Since the 2025 prototype was not tested, Michelin was able to gather feedback on the 2024 tyres, in particular on the new soft tyre, which was a source of satisfaction: “In terms of compounds, we had good results. Eleven riders tested the front compound soft and everyone liked it. They thought it was similar or better than the old technology, with a little more support, grip and consistency. That’s a good indication. One rider tried the medium compound and thought it was good too positive. Now we have a lot of data to analyze and we will take this compound technology to test in Sepang, Qatar, both front and rear.”

Jack Miller was the driver who rated the medium compound and confirmed that the conditions in Valencia did not lend themselves to this compound, but was satisfied with the rating of the soft compound. “It wasn’t a very good day to test the front tires, especially the medium,” summed up the KTM rider. “I was quite careful with the bike in the right-hand corners. I tested late, we had just finished testing our material and it was quite late when we tested the tyres, the temperature was starting to drop and the wind didn’t help us.”

Jack Miller

“I’m satisfied with the new soft and the new medium. I didn’t do my best lap with the new soft, as I did with the old one, but I was close. I made some small mistakes. I really think it has potential, especially in fast corners, it feels better.”

At Ducati, Pecco Bagnaia also saw positive things about the new tyre. “I tried the new soft front compound and it was better than this year’s,” explained the two-time MotoGP champion, considering that this year’s tire was “difficult to use”, while the one tested this week offers ” the same grip” but has “more support”. Enea Bastianini, on the other hand, judged it to be “better at corner entry” and able to offer “more grip”.

For #1, it was “too cold” to evaluate the average, which Bastianini confirmed: “It would have been crazy to try it today! It was better not to. I don’t know if other drivers have tried it, but I’m curious, I hope to have it for the test in Malaysia. I only ran on the soft tire because I had to be careful, I didn’t want to end up with another injury”, concluded the Italian.

Read also: