Gino Borsoi's response to Michelin

The response from the Ducati Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi to Piero Taramasso, Michelin's Motorsport Manager in two-wheel competitions, was not long in coming, as he reiterated to the 'Gazzetta dello Sport' the lack of manufacturing or quality problems with the rear tire Jorge Martin, in the Qatar Grand Prix.

“I don't want to comment on things that perhaps we haven't discovered yet, but Martin, the day before, won a race, and he won it the way he won it – began the boss of the Italian team to 'As ' – I should check but, accidents aside, his worst result is a fifth place (he also has a sixth and a seventh), in Australia, where the choice of rear tire was not the right one, but we lost half a circuit and none knows what would have happened with the medium tyre. Focusing on the Qatar race, it was a very strange race, far from Jorge's level of potential. An analysis was done by Pramac and Ducati and it emerged that, in terms of riding and of setting up the bike, there were no errors and no problems.”

“When Taramasso says that Jorge's performance did not live up to expectations, I want to think that he is not pointing the finger directly at Jorge, because he is intelligent, and that he is not saying that Jorge did not do his job well – he added – I want to underline this, but I must also say that to this day we are still waiting for a response from Michelin for a more complete analysis. There was a first analysis of the construction of the tire, in which Michelin says that there were no errors manufacturing, and we agree that there were none, but we are still waiting for a full analysis of the compound. A month after the race we are still waiting for it.”

“We absolutely don't believe in any conspiracy. Things go as they go and sometimes we can't control everything – Borsoi then clarified -. I think it was an unlucky Sunday after a spectacular Saturday, and that's all. These are racing things, period that's enough. We never think there's anything behind it.”

“Ducati was very kind to us. They behaved in the best possible way and in a way that no other manufacturer would have done. From the first minute to the last race they didn't let us miss anything. Ducati has trained a group of people to analyze the problem in Qatar, with a lot of data, while he could have left it to just one engineer, but Dall'Igna put himself in charge of a team to analyze the bike and the tyre.”

“There was a meeting on Thursday in Valencia, where Michelin and I were present as Pramac, and the conclusion is that the bike was not a problem, that the tire temperature at the start was even better than the previous day, with four degrees moreover, and that Jorge's riding was also not a problem, with the same throttle opening and the same use of the clutch as the day before. I would like to underline that Jorge has always been one of the best Ducati riders at the start and I don't think that on Sunday in Qatar he forgot to drive” concluded Borsoi.