Sadílek was punished by referee Martin van den Kerkhof against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday after a foul on Django Warmerdam. A sour decision for the Czech midfielder, who did not seem to hit his opponent. Due to the yellow card, Sadílek will miss the home game against AZ after the winter break. PEC Zwolle defender MacNulty will miss the home game against SC Heerenveen due to his fifth yellow card