The legendary director Michael Mann does not consider himself a fan of superhero movies but he does like 2 Marvel Studios films.

For some time now, many renowned directors have wanted to give their opinion on Marvel and DC Comics films. Now it is the turn of Michael Mann responsible for The Last of the Mohicans (1992), Heat (1995) or Collateral (2004).

In a recent interview, Michael Mann said: “I only make films that I am passionate about and that put me a little more on the frontier. That's where I do my best work. I'd like to be a journeyman director, going from film to film to film, but I don't think I'd be very good at it. It doesn't make my blood flow. On the other hand, I think Guardians of the Galaxy, for example, not necessarily the last one, but the previous 2, have really worked and I love watching them. And the reason they work is because they have a very, very well done story structure behind them. So it's exciting in the sense of being able to expand into myth in that way and create myth. I think it's a very exciting medium. Let's not say something I want to do. “I want to do a science fiction project, but they are not superheroes.”

He has a great film career.

Michael Mann is a prolific and visionary director in contemporary cinema, with a focus on films loaded with atmosphere, style and bold narratives. His filmography is a melting pot of intricate stories, complex characters and careful stylistic treatment that has led him to be one of the most prominent names in the film industry.

His directorial debut in 1981 with Ladrón demonstrated his ability to create dark and absorbing atmospheres, while presenting a criminal thriller with unmistakable stylistic touches. This film laid the foundation for his distinctive visual approach and his talent for developing stories filled with emotional tensions.

One of his biggest hits came in 1986 with Hunter, a film based on Thomas Harris's novel, Red Dragon, where Mann introduces the legendary character Hannibal Lecter before he became a cultural phenomenon.

The high point of his career came with Heat in 1995, a film that became a landmark crime film and set the standard for modern crime thrillers. The interaction between the characters played by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, accompanied by palpable tension and visually striking direction, made this film become a masterpiece of the genre.

In 1999, Michael Mann released The Insider, which tells the story of a tobacco industry whistleblower and the journalist who fights to reveal the truth. This film, although different in tone and style from his previous works, demonstrated his versatility as a director, displaying emotional and powerful storytelling.

Continuing his exploration of crime and modern life, in 2004 he presented Collateral, a cinematic masterpiece starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx. Shot in a visually stunning style, this film takes viewers on a nighttime journey through Los Angeles, immersing them in a tense game of cat and mouse.

In 2009, Michael Mann offered a look at the life of a gangster in Public Enemies, where Johnny Depp plays the famous bank robber John Dillinger. This film, set in the era of the Great Depression, captures the intrigue and complexity of the central character and his confrontation with law enforcement.

His most recent work to date, 2015's Blackhat, delves into the world of hackers and cybercrime, fusing action and technological intrigue into a modern, contemporary narrative.

