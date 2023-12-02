Was Michael Fassbender close to joining Star Wars? Now the actor is blunt about these rumors.

Michael Fassbender has shown that he is capable of playing roles in great sagas such as Alien, Marvel’s X-Men or making adaptations of video games such as Assassin’s Creed. But… Was he really close to joining Star Wars? The answer is no. A shame. Would you have liked to see it in the new trilogy? Leave me your comments.

In a recent interview, Michael Fassbender was asked if the rumors were true that he was about to play Kylo Ren, a role that ultimately went to Adam Driver.

This is your answer. Which couldn’t be more emphatic!

“Who is Kylo Ren? Honestly, I never remember the names. No, no, no, it wasn’t. No”. Michael Fassbender made it clear. Then he jokingly said, “He was Yoda’s grandfather. He never appeared in the movie.”

Discarded for Star Wars, he was then asked if he would repeat in the new Alien movie or series, as the android David. This was the response: “I have no idea. After Prometheus I didn’t even know if we would go on another journey. What I thought was brilliant about launching the Alien franchise in a totally different way and incorporating AI into it, I thought it was fantastic.”

Prometheus

“And this idea of ​​creation, where we were created from, and this AI has now become obsessed with the idea of ​​creation and God; I thought it was super interesting. I thought that was such an inspiring tangent that Ridley Scott took there.” Michael Fassbender said.

For now, there is no mention that he will return to the Alien films, although by playing an android they may be temporarily located in different eras and the actor could repeat without any problem.

Fuente: HSC.

