Actor Michael Fassbender played Stelios in 300 and had a great time filming Zack Snyder's film.

The movie 300 brilliantly adapted the comic by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley, under the visionary direction of Zack Snyder. In addition, it was a box office success, grossing more than $456 million. For this reason, many of the actors involved are now movie stars, such as Gerard Butler, Lena Headey and Michael Fassbender.

In a recent interview, it was Michael Fassbender himself who revealed how much fun he had, since his performance was very physical and he was paid to get in shape.

These are his words.

“I think for 300 we trained for ten weeks before we got in front of a camera. And because the movie is so physical, I think I maybe have four lines in the movie. So it's very much about the physically based interpretation of the character. And getting in shape was key. But yeah, I just enjoyed the fact that it was, you know, getting in shape and getting paid.” Michael Fassbender said.

While, in the same interview he revealed what he liked most about being Magneto of the X-Men.

“What really attracted me to that movie, X-Men: First Class, was the idea of ​​an outsider and how it feels like you don't belong. That for me was an interesting core from which to work on the character and find the justifications for his actions, which again were quite monumental.”

“How far was he willing to go and what was the motivation for that. “Essentially, the core of it is that Magneto needs a hug.”

Magneto

Will he reprise the role of Magneto in a new X-Men installment? For now there are no plans for that to happen, but with the Multiverse you never know.

Meanwhile, Michael Fassbender is triumphing on Netflix thanks to David Fincher's film The Killer.

