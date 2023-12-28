The age of Capricorn, which typically runs from late December to mid-January, is a time that drives determination, ambition, and focus on long-term goals.

During this astrological period, the influence of Capricorn will drive certain constellations to achieve their goals with greater determination and focus.

Mhoni Vidente tells us which signs will be triumphing during the era of Capricorn that began last December 21.

Capricorn

For the sign of Capricorn, represented by the goat, its firmness and determination to achieve success stand out. His personality includes a fearless, strong and determined nature, typical of an earth sign. They are loyal, territorial and skilled in planning. They are known for their desire to achieve everything at the first opportunity.

The Star card predicts an era for Capricorn, from December 21 to January 20, characterized by abundance, stability, surprises and opportunities to completely reinvent yourself. This period offers them the opportunity to free themselves from the past, letting go of feelings of guilt and the emotional burdens of others. It is a time to separate toxic people, loves and friendships that seek only their own benefit.

Capricorn will benefit in the business field, in travel and in the search for stable relationships. It is also a favorable time to start projects, start your own business and thus improve financial stability. It is encouraged to make important decisions, whether changing jobs, homes, or ending personal relationships, as a process of moving forward and healing.

Aries

In the age of Capricorn, Aries emerge as the ideal couple. This sign, represented by the ram, stands out for its leadership, especially in the business field and in the conception of new work projects. During this period, fortune smiles on Aries, giving them lucky breaks in games of chance and lotteries.

It is a time when Aries will finally experience emotional stability and leave behind mental problems that he was carrying. In addition, there are surprises, opportunities to travel and meet people you haven't seen in a long time.

Aries is in a process of reinventing itself, aligning itself with the energy of the age of Capricorn, and luck smiles on them especially in games of chance and lotteries, so it is advisable to take advantage of this positive streak.

Gemini

In the age of Capricorn, Gemini, with its mental duality, is in a process of seeking stability, avoiding sabotaging its own progress and recognizing its growth. This period presents them with the need to make crucial decisions, facing the dilemma of staying or leaving, both in the workplace and in personal relationships.

It is essential for Geminis to recognize that in order to move forward, it is sometimes necessary to let go of what no longer benefits them, even if it is painful. This stage challenges them to make firm decisions to make room for new opportunities in their lives.

Virgo

During the age of Capricorn, Virgo focuses on stability and personal growth. This period offers them the opportunity to completely heal his mentality, freeing himself from past problems such as headaches, migraines and depressive anxieties. The influence of this era portends remarkable luck for Virgo in the rediscovery of true love and the search for life's purpose.

It is a key moment for Virgo, as it urges them to reflect on what they really want to be happy, identify their needs to achieve success, and clarify the direction of their lives.

The age of Capricorn reminds you that you are capable of being both the best child and the best father, but it also encourages you to prioritize self-care and your own desires. It is a period conducive to growth, stability and the possibility of taking numerous trips that will enrich your life experience.

Libra

In the age of Capricorn, Libra focuses on achieving emotional and domestic stability. Financial surprises and the possibility of receiving a new job offer are on the horizon. Let us remember that Libra represents equity, justice and care for others, which predicts karmic luck in this period.

The magic numbers for all signs during this time are 06, 11 and 27, while the auspicious colors are red, orange and yellow. Libra is recommended to use these colors to boost their process of reinventing themselves.

The age of Capricorn runs from December 21 to January 20, marking the end and beginning of the year. Capricorn, with its strong temperament and determined mentality, symbolizes the closing of one cycle and the beginning of another, due to its character and its influence on the environment.

With information from Mhoni Vidente

MF

Themes

Horoscopes Mhoni Seer

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions