During these holidays, it is very common for people to express their wishes, since Christmas and New Year are days where their dreams are presented. That is why people perform rituals to achieve these wishes.

Some people’s wishes include love, material abundance, health, peace or even getting rid of bad energies, That is why on this occasion the famous Mhoni Vidente brings us a powerful ritual, which has the purpose of attracting money. You can make it with simple ingredients.

If one of your desires is to attract money, this note is for you, because with this ritual provided by the famous psychic you can attract money this Christmas. To perform the ritual you must have the following materials:

1. Red candle

2. Cinnamon powder

3. A bill of any value

4. A glass of water

5. Three red apples

6. A plate lined with aluminum

7. Macua Bird Lotion

8. Florida lotion

Once you have all the materials to perform the ritual, you will have to remove the base of the apples and make a hole in each one, then you will have to roll the bill and place it inside an apple to proceed to spread the cinnamon powder on it. the apples, you will also have to spray one of the two perfumes.

For the candle it will be a similar procedure to that of the apples, since you will have to spread the cinnamon and spray one of the perfumes on the candle, and then take the candle and pass it over the entire body in order to cleanse ourselves with it.

You will have to place the candle on the aluminum plate, light it and leave it until it burns out, remember to place the plate next to the glass of water.

When the candle is completely consumed you must place the apples on the Christmas tree, it is important to leave them there until you remove the tree.

To have a better effect on the ritual, consider doing it the same day you put up your Christmas tree. According to Mhoni Vidente, if you perform this ritual well you will be able to attract money this Christmas.

