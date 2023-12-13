Mhoni Vidente made a shocking prediction for the entire Pinal Dynasty, of which great celebrities such as Sylvia Pasquel, Alejandra Guzmán and Silvia Pinal herselfwhich currently has 92 years old and is recognized as one of the great actresses of the golden age of Mexican cinema.

It was in the podcast El Heraldo de México where Mhoni Vidente assured that during 2024 a tragedy could occur for the family of this actress: the death of one of the pillars of the dynasty.

“A tragedy is coming for the Pinal family, the death of one of the pillars of the Pinal family or one of the pillars of the Guzmán family, unfortunately, Alejandra Guzmán's family is going to be covered in mourning, they have to take care of themselves, pray, believe in God“said Mhoni Vidente.

Added to this are speculations about the delicate state of health of Silvia Pinal, since the actress Norma Lazareno, a close friend of the actress, mentioned that the matriarch of the Pinal family “It is not good, but it is stable, that is, it is stagnant, you can say“.

SV

