This beginning of the month Hello Vidente He shares the predictions for this December 1 and 2. It mentions that this month is about reconciliation, forgiveness, faith and starting new beginnings since the year ends in 2023.

She also adds that the number 12 is one of the most important in astrology, since this December is the end of the year and the beginning of a new one, changes are coming for this year and great events will occur according to the psychic.

For his part, Mhoni added that there are great predictions that will occur this month and will affect the world, as he predicts great events that can be historic, however December is approaching and Mhoni welcomes the month with these predictions for the zodiac signs.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Mhoni Vidente: Magical December Tarot Cards for Each Sign

Aries

This month, the Tower card indicates that you will experience notable growth in the professional field, and you also expect attempted work throughout this December season, marked by preparation for the end of the year. Remember the importance of resting adequately and exercising to maintain 100% of your energy in your activities. It is predicted that your best days will be 01, 03, 10, 20, 24, these are the dates on which you could achieve great achievements in your life.

Taurus

In the case of Taurus, this month your dominant card will be Temperance, which will attract a solution to all your problems into your life and you will be able to achieve your personal goals. Your lucky numbers are 5 and 29, the ideal tones for you are red and white. The most favorable dates that predict charges and abundance are the days December 3, 05, 07, 21,24 and 31. It is crucial to stay active to allow energy to flow more easily and thus advance your life projects.

Gemini

This month, the astral influence presents you the Carriage card, telling you that it is time to move forward without stopping and leave the past behind. There are favorable periods ahead for your continued professional development. The magical days that await you are the December 2, 11, 21, 25 and 31. To attract abundance, the recommended colors are red and orange.

Cancer

In the tarot reading the figure of the Hermit emerged, signaling that you are making significant progress in your life projects. However, it is crucial to adopt a more reserved attitude and avoid falling into negative comments. The most favorable days in December are 01, 05, 14, 16, 21 y 30. While your good fortune numbers are 14 and 19.

Leo

In your horoscope for the month of December, show the Star card, indicating that your shine will be irrepressible. Prepare your way for a month full of success and the realization of dreams. It is necessary to remain silent regarding your goals. The most favorable days for Leo are 02, 07, 21, 25 and 27 December, attract good fortune by wearing shades of orange and blue.

Virgo

In the case of Virgos, the Wheel of Fortune card is presented, which indicates that you will experience a promotion in the workplace and the arrival of additional income. We identify your shades such as yellow and red. During this month your positive energy reaches its peak, it is the opportunity to carry out those projects that you have in mind. Your lucky days are December 2, 11, 14, 20, 21 and 25.

LEE: How will you do in 2024 according to your zodiac sign?

Libra

For Libras, the Fool card represents them, which means extra money and the arrival of new job opportunities. This card recommends that you make decisions more calmly. Your lucky numbers are 01, 07, 14, 25 and 31. This December there will be a lot of pleasant news.

Scorpio

The Judgment card predominated for this sign, the solution to all your problems is visualized, stay alert and try to be more careful in personal matters, your lucky days are 01, 04, 09, 11 and 13.

Sagittarius

The Ace of Wands for Sagittarius is in your best stage of energy, manifest everything you want, your lucky days are the December 3, 07, 13, 21 and 30. Remember to stay out of trouble.

Capricorn

The Magician’s card mentions for Capricorns that this will be a month full of opportunities in the workplace, you will finally solve all your problems from the past, remember to wear red and orange, your lucky days are 01, 10, December 13, 25 and 30.

Aquarium

The World card governs the Aquariumbecause the time is approaching to make big decisions to advance in the professional field. Your lucky days are December 1, 07, 14, 20, 26 and 27.

Fish

For Pisces, the Sun cardsince this card affirms that this is your best moment and you will be able to achieve all the goals you have set for yourself, remember to wear gold and silver.

Stay informed on our broadcast channel HERE.

SR

Themes

Horoscopes Mhoni Seer

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions