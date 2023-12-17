Aries

The card for Aries is the Tower. You have to start building positive things for your future, it is going to be a week of many meetings and parties so fix your house, put up the Christmas decorations, paint it, buy some furniture and, above all, feel good and get rid of those mental problems that you have had for a long time

Your magic numbers will be 6 and 20, your color will be deep red. It is time to start growing financially, a big prize is coming your way in lottery or games of chance.

This week you will meet new people who will be compatible with you, it will be a week of work meetings and preparing for vacations. Be very careful of problems related to betrayals of past loves.

Taurus

People of the sign of Taurus have the card of strength, so it will be a week of bringing forward all your spiritual strength and your mental strength. It is not good to be sad about something that has already happened and that we could not fix or could not be fixed, remember that this week is about posadas and coexistence, these are weeks of giving more positive energy to your life.

Your magic numbers are 19 and 28, your color is yellow and orange; These colors will give you stability and knowledge for the arrival of a lot of money.

This week a big prize is going to arrive, they are going to pay you a debt or you are going to be selling or buying something big. There is a lot of work coming for the year 2024, rest during these holidays and fill yourself with positive energy.

Gemini

Friends of the sign of Gemini have the Star card, you are going to shine because very important things are coming in your life, it is time to further increase your economy. The card tells us that it is time to be happy and find stability. Your best day will be Wednesday, it will be a week of organizing various events for you or your family.

Your magic numbers will be 27 and 30, your colors will be white and red, which tell us that there are new illusions for you these days; new and compatible loves, gifts you didn't expect.

There comes economic stability, growth in work matters, time to go back to school or take a course, as well as ironing out differences with family or with people you were angry with.

Cancer

People of the sign of Cancer have the sun card. It is time to feel that positive energy because the whole family is going to get together, you are going to know something about the recovery of a family member from an illness that is going to give you a lot of joy. Your best day is going to be Thursday, you are going to be buying some gifts that you were missing and an engagement ring, a gold chain, some jewelry or a very important watch is coming your way.

Your magic numbers are going to be 24 and 26, your colors are red and yellow so that you can try to transform all those negative energies that you have been carrying for a long time due to past loves of toxic people.

This week you are going to be the center of attention and people are going to be looking at you. It's time to pack your bags for the end of the year. You will really like going on a trip and also those compatible loves that you were waiting for will come along or a gift that will give you so much joy.

Leo

Friends of the sign of Leo have the crazy card; This card indicates economic stability, lottery prizes, prizes at inns, money in hand, but it also shows mental awareness.

Your numbers are 5 and 11, your best day will be Wednesday and your colors will be orange and green. You are going in the right direction, keep looking for what you want for your future, because very important things are coming in the year 2024.

You must prepare yourself mentally because a lot of work comes, but with very great rewards.

Virgo

People of the sign of Virgo have the temperance card. It is time to solve all the problems that you have been carrying for a long time in the family, in your couple and in all situations. Calmness will help you solve things, stop thinking about it so much and face the problems.

Your best day will be Friday, your magic numbers will be 7 and 18, while your colors will be silver and red; It is telling you that it is time to grow financially.

You are going to fix something very important legal; a divorce, alimony, something in immigration matters with passports or something else in legal matters. It's time for you to get your thesis and everything you have pending regarding school matters.

Libra

Friends of the sign of Libra have the chariot card. Don't stop and keep going, because it is going to be a week of triumphs and successes, a week of recognition in which your bosses or the people who work with you will recognize you.

Your best day will be Wednesday, your magic numbers are 17 and 21, your colors are green and orange. Try not to have limits, let your head, your mind and your thoughts have no limits. A year of progress is coming, of changing house, city or country.

Continue stimulating that well-being in your life to be better. The money you were waiting for and economic stability will arrive next year in 2024.

Scorpio

Friends of the sign of Scorpio have the emperor card. Everything revolves around you, you organize everything and you know how to organize the Christmas party, everything is going to revolve around you so get in a good mood and don't carry negative energy. Relieve your throat and lungs and try to eat.

Your best day will be Monday, your magic numbers will be 14 and 16, your colors will be yellow and green. The whole week is going to be magical and everything you think about is going to happen.

Every day that great opportunities come, be very careful of toxic people who approach you with some interest in harming you and open your eyes wide. Don't be overconfident and be more cautious in every way.

Sagittarius

Friends of the sign of Sagittarius have the magician card. Ask and you will receive; Your birthday is going to be combined with the posadas, family coexistence is going to be combined with your celebration and joy is going to be combined with happiness. Open your arms completely to be happy and compatible with all the people around you.

Your best day will be Thursday, your magic numbers 4 and 10. Buy yourself a perfume and fill yourself with good strength and vibes.

You will receive an important phone call, a WhatsApp message asking for forgiveness, apology or reconciliation. Remember that we are in the month of forgiveness and reconciliation, so do not carry anger or guilt from the past.

Capricorn

People of the sign of Capricorn have the cup card. It is going to be a week of being at home, of bringing the family together, of causing the well-being and happiness of others. Beware of problems in matters of treacherous love or spiteful love that can harm you these days of Christmas.

Your best day is going to be Tuesday, your magic numbers will be 8 and 22, while your colors are strong blue and yellow, which is telling you to change your behavior systems and no longer get upset so easily, know a little Be more patient and do not provoke the anger of others.

Be careful with anger, jealousy and outbursts because you can ruin all the good you have done. In a moment of anger, control the situation to have a week of joy, rewards and, above all, coexistence with the people you love most.

Aquarium

Friends of the sign of Aquarius have the world card. You will have trips or people will come from far away to celebrate Christmas and posadas. You are the life of the party, as you fully utilize public relations, get all the food, karioke and the hall to organize everyone to get together. Take good care of stomach or intestinal problems.

Your best day will be Wednesday, your magic numbers will be 3 and 15, your colors will be orange and green, which indicates total creativity in your life, as well as positive changes to start growing and get rid of past problems. .

It's going to be a week of a lot of food, a lot of drinking and a lot of partying, so you should try to have limitations; Don't talk too much, don't promise what you won't keep, and enjoy your grandparents, uncles, and nephews.

Fish

Friends of the sign of Pisces have the ace pentacles card. It is going to be a week of triumphs and success, a week of reconciliation, coexistence with family, friends and people from work. A big prize is coming to you that you can't even imagine.

Your best day will be Monday, your numbers will be 11 and 27, your colors will be strong blue and gold. Dress in these colors and take care of your back, waist and lungs.

Be careful with family gossip or work gossip, seek stability by taking care of gossip, bad comments and people who can hurt you.

