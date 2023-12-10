Aries

The tarot card for Aries, the trial, tells us that it is going to be a week of settling pending issues, of resolving everything from the past, of making all the necessary payments to heal the economy. It’s going to be a very intense week for Aries, a lot of energy, there’s going to be some mixed energy. It is important not to get angry, not to get upset and to remain calm.

Your best day is going to be Tuesday, that day you will get a little extra money or they will be paying you a Christmas bonus or an annual bonus. This week they are going to be inviting you to several inns and you are going to win a big prize: a TV, a car, a house; The money is going to be coming to you in droves.

Your magic numbers are going to be the number 3 and 13, you are going to win a big prize in the lottery, in games of chance and at the inns with the number 3 and 13. Your best day is going to be Tuesday and the cards It also tells us that very positive things are coming. Your color will be orange and strong blue, positive changes are coming for you physically and mentally.

Capricorn, Leo and Virgo will be very close to the sign of Aries to talk to you about love issues of stability and, above all, union.

Taurus

The Ace of Pentacles card indicates strength, power, determination, abundance, economic stability and personal growth for Taurus. The card tells us that your best day will be Wednesday, they will be days in which the energies will be completely aligned in your favor.

Taurus, read more, study and try to make your knowledge very strong, that will help us have more economic stability. The Ace of Pentacles card also tells us that you will receive a bonus, a little extra money, or you are going to sell a car or something that you had pending.

Your magic numbers are going to be 9 and 14, your color is going to be white and bright blue. Change negative behavior patterns; Get up earlier, try to go on a diet, try to finish everything you start and change your behavior patterns this week because it is going to be a lot of work and a lot of stress. Your compatible signs will be Aquarius, Virgo and Capricorn to talk to you about true love, marriage or sentimental stability.

Gemini

For friends of the sign of Gemini, the Tower card indicates that it is going to be a week of bringing the family together, of ironing out rough spots, of removing problems and disputes from the past. Your best day is going to be Monday, it is going to be a week of great intensity, a lot of work, you are going to be in exams, you are going to be making up for lost time and above all you are going to feel with a lot of courage and strength to make decisions and solve any problem.

For this week the numbers will be 6 and 30, your color will be green and bright red. Try to have more understanding with those around you; Do not end aggressively, do not demand more and do not be so cruel to be a little more understanding of situations that you cannot control. Don’t talk so much about your private life at work or school parties because this could be used against you.

The compatible signs for Gemini will be Libra, Aquarius and Aries, they will be very compatible this season. Remember that forbidden loves are not going to leave you anything, you have to look for completely stable people in your life to have a good future.

The cards also say to take care of yourself in matters of illness, try to drink less alcohol, less cigarettes and eat better and sleep on time. Take care of your health so that you stay well.

Cancer

For friends of the sign of Cancer, the emperor’s card says that it is going to be a week of achievements and stability. Your best day will be Thursday, there will be work meetings and they will offer you a better position, everything around you will begin to change in positive ways. You will get rid of your nerves, stress and depression.

The emperor’s letter says that you are going to be meeting with very powerful people these days who are going to help you a lot to grow professionally. Do not stop studying, it is very important that you are always updating yourself on issues of your university career.

Your magic numbers are going to be 10 and 28, a big prize is coming to you in the lottery, games of chance or at the inns. Use yellow and orange a lot, buy something of those colors to transform your life positively. New dreams, new proposals are coming and they will be inviting you to live in another country or city next. You have to start moving away from the family and start living your life, these are moments of maturity.

Your compatible signs will be Pisces, Scorpio and Sagittarius; They will be close to talk about firm commitments, stability and, above all, union. Do not return to people who are nothing to you and who do not help you to grow.

Leo

For friends of the sign of Leo, the sun card shines brighter than ever, things are falling into place, good energies are behind you. They are going to give you a pet that will give you a lot of joy and your best day will be Friday. It will be a week of meetings, work meetings, job changes and posadas.

Your magic numbers will be 2 and 15, your colors will be orange and deep blue. Any time you can go to the sea or bathe in a river, the water will be healing you and removing the heaviness by cleansing all the bad vibes, the evil eye and envy.

Compatible signs are Aries, Sagittarius and Libra. It is time to start maturing, growing and knowing what you need to achieve stability in matters of feelings.

Virgo

For friends of the sign of Virgo, the crazy card shows mental stability, growth, maturity and reconciliation. It will be a week of reconciliation with people who hurt you or who hurt you, the week of forgiveness to not carry feelings of guilt or problems from the past, especially in family matters. You are going to be fixing up your house, buying furniture, you are going to be feeling very good in terms of mentality and health.

Your magic numbers will be 23 and 25, while your colors will be yellow and red. It will be a week of a lot of work, of last-minute exams at school, of beginning to face complicated situations. Virgo clashes a lot with people he has just met or with people who do not have the same compatibility, you have to face negative situations.

The signs of Capricorn, Taurus or Gemini will be very close to have that love stability, that pregnancy that they want so much, that marriage and, above all, the formation of a new and pleasant home.

Libra

For the sign of Libra comes the devil card, which indicates easy money, big prizes in lottery and inns. Beware of hidden enemies and bad vibes, the evil eye, witchcraft and always protect yourself. Your best day is going to be Wednesday, December 13, it is going to be a week of a lot of work, you are going to receive the bonus or a bonus, you should try to invest it in yourself.

Your magic numbers will be the number 1 and 12, your colors will be red and silver. A lot of prosperity and stability comes in matters of feelings with your partner.

The signs of Aquarius, Aries or Gemini will be very close to you to form stability. It’s going to be a week of fixing up your house, buying plants, putting in the Christmas spirit, making the necessary arrangements to make your home feel completely warm and full of good vibes.

Scorpion

For Scorpio comes the wheel of fortune card, these are times to be on top, to start growing, to get away from everything negative and not to think so many dark things from the past. It’s going to be a week of having a lot of work, meetings with important people and solving problems. Get rid of fights and anger to begin to have reconciliation and talk about forgiveness.

The cards show that it is important that you not let yourself be manipulated by other people, that you are worth a lot and have a lot of capacity to achieve what you want. Your best day will be Monday, December 11.

Your magic numbers will be 16 and 18, your colors will be white and green. Economic stability is coming and the arrival of a new love that will give you that joy you were waiting for, get rid of those negative thoughts and the instability that has not allowed you to grow or be happy.

The signs of Pisces, Cancer or Leo will be the closest to finding love. Take care of kidney, pancreas or bladder problems and try to eat well and be healthier.

Sagittarius

For the friends of the sign of Sagittarius comes the card of the hermit. You will find the solutions you were waiting for, stability in matters of thought and economy, in matters of health because you were getting very sick from stomach problems, high blood pressure or from feeling very rushed or accelerated. Remember to give time to problems.

Your best day will be Thursday, go to all the meetings they invite you to because you will have very good communication with people. Your magic numbers are 7 and 11 and your colors are red and orange. Go to places where the sun is strong so you can start burning all the negative energies.

The compatible signs are Aries, Leo and Virgo, they will be close for a proposal of true love, marriage or union in sentimental matters.

Capricorn

For Capricorn comes the Ace of Wands card that shows power, strength and determination. Your best day will be Tuesday, December 12, everything spiritual will be around you to give you strength. Take good care of stress problems, disturbances and anger, control your temper and think about the things you need to solve.

Your magic numbers will be 8 and 22, while your colors will be blue and red, which are colors of communication and strength to find reason.

The signs that are going to be very compatible with you are going to be Aries, Taurus and Libra to give you that encouragement in life and new loves to completely heal those feelings from the past.

Aquarium

For Aquarius friends comes the star card. It’s going to be a week of awards, achievements, feeling happy, full and pleasant. Your best day will be Monday, December 11, you will have a week of a lot of work, closures and making new projects for next year.

Your magic numbers will be 17 and 20 and the colors will be red and green. It’s going to be a week of great passion, of new, fleeting and forbidden loves.

Your compatible signs will be Taurus, Gemini and Libra, they will be very close to talk about true love. Remember not to get into problems that are not yours and let everyone solve their life.

Fish

For the sign of Pisces the chariot card comes out. Keep going and don’t be afraid to keep moving forward in your life. Your best day will be Wednesday, December 13, it will be full of positive energy.

Your magic numbers are 21 and 27, the cards also say that your colors will be orange and yellow, colors of positive transformation and purification.

The compatible signs are Cancer and Scorpio, they will be very close for true and deep love. These are times of getting married, of love stability, of commitment and of maturity.

