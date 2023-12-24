Aries

The Ace of Pentacles cards indicate a week of double luck and speed. The magic numbers for Aries are 08 and 22, while the favorable colors are red and yellow. This week a good streak is predicted in prizes, raffles and unexpected financial income. It is suggested that you take the opportunity to resolve pending issues at work or school, preparing for a prosperous 2024.

It is a favorable time for short trips, visiting family and making decisions that benefit the economic future. The key message for Aries is forgiveness: freeing yourself from past guilt and moving towards a better emotional state. The arrival of rewarding surprises is expected, such as unexpected gifts and the receipt of extra money that will contribute to financial stability.

The cards also suggest receiving important communications, possibly a meaningful message from someone you care about. In addition, the possibility of new labor contracts or commercial agreements that promise more abundance is glimpsed. The central advice is to forgive yourself and others, leave the past behind and focus on building a more positive present.

Taurus

For Taurus, the week is marked by the Judgment card, marking a magical period focused on travel, family reunions, and the personal search for happiness.. The importance of maintaining closeness with family, children, parents and in-laws is highlighted. It is advisable to share with joy, give gifts and take care of your diet to avoid stomach problems, with Monday being the most favorable day with the numbers 10 and 17 as magical numbers, and the colors blue and white as favorable.

The emphasis is on being careful with conversations so as not to offend others and enjoy Christmas dinner and celebrations in peace. The Christmas spirit encourages us to think positively, thus generating positive experiences and recommending remembering deceased loved ones with gratitude, avoiding melancholy. The importance of maintaining joy during these festivities and maintaining hope is highlighted, since positive thoughts can trigger positive surprises, even in lottery draws.

Gemini

For Gemini, the Chariot card suggests a week of reunions with people from the past, promoting calm, positivity and family unity.. It is urged to avoid anger, stress and unnecessary complaints, maintaining stability and seeking to bring the family together during these Christmas festivities. Wednesday stands out as the best day, with the magic numbers 07 and 09, being a work week and advising not to worry about not taking vacations until next week, prioritizing stability and health.

The main focus for Gemini is health, joy, and receiving gifts that will bring unexpected happiness. It is recommended to be thoughtful in your gifts and change the look with orange and red colors., in addition to arranging documents for possible upcoming trips. The Christmas spirit emphasizes focusing on personal goals, emotional stability and one's happiness, discarding incomplete relationships and concentrating on personal growth. The cards also warn about taking care of your health during cold weather, especially against flu or lung problems.

Cancer

The horoscope for Cancer reveals the Tower card, indicating a time to grow financially and enjoy life. Family unity is promoted with the invitation to travel and the tradition of exchanging gifts. The most prominent day is Thursday, with the numbers 14 and 1 as magical numbers, and the colors red and green as favorable. The week focuses on reconciliations with friends and making pending gifts, remembering that for Cancer, the gesture counts as much as the gift itself, encouraging responsible economics.

It warns about the return of former partners seeking forgiveness, recommending apologizing but not resuming the relationship, seeking compatibility. The Christmas spirit suggests that outstanding issues will be resolved this week, offering peace of mind and emotional stability. It is advisable to take care of intestinal health by avoiding dietary excesses and maintaining discretion to avoid gossip and family or work problems, remembering that sometimes it is better to be reserved.

Leo

For Leo, the World card predicts a period of travel and receiving visitors, focusing on family coexistence.. Leo's ability to give and receive the best gifts stands out, demonstrating generosity and appreciation. The most relevant day is Christmas Monday, warning of possible headaches and throat pain, encouraging people to maintain health during the festivities.

Leo is urged to be the life of the party, bringing joy and avoiding getting involved in family disputes, allowing them to resolve their conflicts. The horoscope predicts luck in games of chance with the numbers 23 and 25, signaling the arrival of promising projects in 2024. Leo is advised to free himself from negative energies, avoiding toxic relationships and people, prioritizing family unity and stability on these dates. In addition, it is recommended to guard against family envy and remain cautious in conversations.

Virgo

Virgo, under the influence of the Sun card, expects an extraordinary week with Wednesday as a prominent day. The importance of taking care of your health by avoiding respiratory problems, as well as quitting habits such as smoking, is emphasized. Virgo prepares for a culinary week, being the organizer of family gatherings, but the priority of taking care of both himself and his loved ones is emphasized. A harmonious Christmas is expected, although it is advisable to confront hereditary issues or outstanding debts with family members to maintain peace.

The week is seen as a period of preparations for future trips, possibly to the beach, with magic numbers being 02 and 06, and the colors yellow and orange prominent. A special magnetism is predicted for Virgo, attracting attention and generating invitations. The focus is on allowing yourself to be loved and maintaining emotional and mental stability. Taking care of outstanding issues such as debt, paperwork, and even home improvements is recommended to boost financial stability.

Libra

Libra, under the Hermit card, is encouraged to enjoy the festive season without undue worry.. This week is conducive to joy and emotional stability, encouraging the enjoyment of Christmas, gathering with loved ones and freeing yourself from mental limitations. Monday stands out as a day of quick luck, with the magical numbers 15 and 31, and the colors green and yellow as favorable.

The key advice is to avoid self-imposing mental limitations and punishments, seeking authenticity and prudence in family interactions. The importance of taking the time to be happy, enjoy the moments, decide without haste and value the little things is emphasized. The arrival of unexpected gifts that will bring joy is expected, while it is suggested to be open to receiving extra money from raffles, past debts or important transactions, indicating a moment of economic growth for Libra.

Scorpion

For Scorpio, the Fool card signals a period of maturity and family understanding, encouraging enjoyment without reproaches or demands.. The importance of hugging, smiling and living in the moment is highlighted, urging people to avoid excessive opinions and allow each individual to be authentic. Thursday stands out as the best day, marking a week full of festive events, family interactions and possible approaches by ex-partners seeking forgiveness.

The magic numbers for Scorpio this week are 01 and 16, and the auspicious colors are deep blue and yellow.

The tips highlight giving gifts, organizing Christmas dinners and being prepared to receive unexpected surprises, including sentimental promises. The need to decide to be happy in the present is emphasized, releasing grudges and conflicts, avoiding unfounded jealousy, family disputes and legal problems, showing caution with fireworks. The Christmas spirit encourages finding emotional stability through acceptance and enjoyment of the present.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius, the Temperance card reveals the influence of Archangel Michael, bringing peace and reconciliation. Their role in organizing the Christmas party and giving gifts stands out, as well as their joyful coexistence with loved ones and visitors. The importance of moderation with alcohol, tobacco and food is emphasized, promoting exercise and the purchase of last-minute gifts, since visitors at home are expected.

The magic numbers for Sagittarius this week are 03 and 28, with lucky opportunities on December 24 and 38. A passionate week is predicted, with possible fleeting loves, warning of throat and stomach problems. In addition, it is urged to keep the house ventilated to avoid energy stagnation and to protect oneself from envy and the evil eye. The cards suggest the arrival of extra money, financial surprises and possible vacations with the ideal person, marking Wednesday as a cabalistic and auspicious day for Sagittarius.

Capricorn

For Capricorn, the Wizard card announces a time of celebration, coinciding with their birthday season.. Caution is advised with alcohol, tobacco and food, recommending moderation in their enjoyment during this festive season. The gathering of friends and family is expected, suggesting that we value these special ties in significant moments.

The magic numbers for Capricorn this week are 27 and 30, highlighting Tuesday as its best day, with the colors intense red and intense yellow as a recommendation. Change towards positive behavioral patterns is encouraged, such as getting up early, maintaining a positive attitude and continuing personal development. The cards suggest gifts, old loves, emotional stability and surprising work projects, urging you to find a purpose in life, as well as seek emotional and sentimental stability.

Aquarium

For Aquarius, The Star card represents a time to shine and enjoy. This sign is usually the soul of the holidays, with many gatherings at home and a happy attitude that infects everyone. Although it may evoke memories of deceased or estranged loved ones, you are encouraged to honor their memory without stagnating, giving them a space in the celebration.

The prediction suggests travel, vacations and an unexpected gift on December 25, generating joy with surprises like a big screen. Magic numbers like 19 and 20, along with orange and red colors, are associated with economic surprises and future work projects. It is encouraged to commit to one's own well-being, to resolve pending problems and to open oneself to new opportunities, both in the personal and professional spheres.

Fish

For Pisces, the Emperor's card announces a week of well-being and happiness, urging them to enjoy days off with family and take care of themselves.. It is recommended to remain cautious when sharing plans, as envy could arise. Preparing the house for Christmas is presented as an act to calm bad vibes, especially during this festive season.

The prediction predicts lottery prizes with magical numbers like 04 and 29, and colors like yellow and bright green. It is advisable to transform the negative into positive and be open to past or new loves, looking for a compatible partner. In addition, it is encouraged to focus on well-being, health and pampering oneself, highlighting a significant day on December 27, suggested for luck in the lottery and important love commitments.

