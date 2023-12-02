Aries

In December, the main influence for Aries will be represented by the Tower card, indicating notable growth professionally and in your financial assets. The most favorable days are the 01, 03, 10, 20, 24 and 30, moments of important achievements.

The numbers with positive energy are 07 and 33, while the linked colors are green and red. Capricorn, Leo and Scorpio stand out as compatible signs.

Maintaining a positive attitude will be key in all aspects, especially in love, since December usually offers love without limits; In addition, it is likely that a stable partner will appear interested in formalizing a relationship with you.

Taurus

In December, Taurus will be influenced by the Temperance card, indicating that solutions to your problems will come, allowing you to move forward in your personal life. The most favorable days are the 03, 05, 07, 21, 24 and 31, moments of abundance and potential growth.

The numbers with positive influence are 05 and 29, and the associated colors are red and white. In love, the compatible signs are Libra, Aquarius and Virgo.

This month will be marked by a lot of work and final exams, remembering that occupation is essential so that energy flows and you can advance in your life projects.

Gemini

In December, Gemini will be influenced by the Chariot card, urging you not to stop and leave the past behind, as moments of continued professional growth approach. The significant days are 02, 11, 21, 25 and 31, indicating possible opportunities.

The colors associated with abundance are red and orange, and the lucky numbers are 10 and 17. In love, compatible signs are Capricorn, Aquarius and Libra.

December will be marked by memories and family coexistence, since your sign is usually the pillar of the family, attracting everyone for important events and celebrations.

Cancer

The Hermit has emerged in your tarot reading, indicating that you are making progress in your life projects, but he advises you to be more reserved and avoid falling into negative comments.

Your light will continue to shine brighter than ever during this period. The notable days in December are the 1st, 05th, 14th, 16th, 21st and 30th, marking auspicious moments. The compatible signs are Sagittarius, Pisces and Scorpio, while the associated colors are yellow and blue. Your lucky numbers, 14 and 19, can bring you luck in games of chance.

December represents a month of total renewal, discarding grudges, since it is the time of forgiveness and closeness with your loved ones, ideal for starting over.

Leo

The Star card has emerged in your tarot horoscope, indicating unlimited brilliance for you. Get ready for a month full of achievements and fulfilled dreams, although it is crucial to keep your goals a secret.

The most favorable days are 02, 07, 21, 25 and 27. The compatible signs are Aries, Sagittarius and Leo, and the lucky colors are orange and blue.

In the lottery, the magic numbers are 01 and 13. This month promises new emotions, with the possibility of travel and the arrival of new people into your life.

Virgo

The Wheel of Fortune card has come up in your tarot reading, signaling a period when you will be at the top in terms of job opportunities and the arrival of additional income.

Take advantage of this good streak in your life. The particularly notable days are December 2, 11, 14, 20, 21 and 25, promising magical moments. Your compatible signs are Gemini, Taurus and Capricorn, and the associated colors are yellow and red.

December is the most anticipated month for your sign, since your positive energy grows and allows you to realize your plans effectively.

Libra

The Fool card has emerged for you this December, bringing with it the promise of unlimited additional income and new job opportunities. However, he advises you to be calmer when making decisions and begin to mature in your life.

The highlighted days are December 1, 07, 14, 25 and 31, magical moments to come. Your compatible signs are Leo, Gemini and Aquarius, and the colors that favor you are white and blue. The lucky lottery numbers for you are 09 and 15, with two lucky chances.

This month will bring many pleasant news, and it is the ideal time to stand out and be someone in life.

Scorpion

This month, the Judgment card is the one that will govern for Scorpio, indicating that you will finally resolve all problems related to legal and judicial procedures. It is important that you be more cautious with your personal affairs. The days of greatest influence are December 1, 04, 09, 11, 23 and 30.

Your compatible signs are Aquarius, Cancer and Pisces, and the lucky numbers for the lottery are 21 and 28. Orange and yellow are your associated colors.

This December will be full of family commitments and last-minute shopping for Christmas gifts. Remember that your sign is detail-oriented and always seeks to look good with everyone.

Sagittarius

The Ace of Wands has appeared in your tarot reading, signaling that this is the precise time to shine. Cosmic energies will surround you so you can achieve your goals these days. The most magical days are December 3, 7, 13, 21 and 30.

The signs that best complement you are Aries, Cancer and Leo. The colors that represent abundance for you are white and orange, and the magic numbers are 08 and 12.

This month of December will be one of good luck, especially because it is your birthday. Remember that your sign is the most artistic and communicative of the zodiacso you always wait for this month to deploy all your creative skills.

Capricorn

The tarot has revealed the Wizard card for Capricorn this month, indicating a magical period full of professional opportunities. Finally, you will resolve past problems and begin to move forward in your life. Your motto will be “ask and it will be given to you.” The magical days are December 1, 10, 13, 25 and 30.

The signs that best connect with you are Aries, Virgo and Taurus. The colors that represent abundance for you are red and orange, and the lucky numbers are 04 and 26, offering you two opportunities in the lottery.

This month it will be crucial to maintain a positive attitude and aspire to be someone important in life.

Aquarium

The World card has emerged in your tarot horoscope, indicating that it is time to make important decisions to advance in your professional life. Remember that the most essential thing is to achieve your personal fulfillment, so be prepared to make the necessary changes that will take you to a better place.

The magical days are December 1, 07, 14, 20, 26 and 27, promising moments of abundance. The signs that best connect with you are Libra, Gemini and Aquarius, and the colors that represent abundance for you are blue and white. Your lucky numbers are 06 and 20.

December is shaping up to be an extremely pleasant month for your sign, especially with so many events and posadas to celebrate.

Fish

The Sun card has emerged in your tarot horoscope, signaling that this December will be the best time of the year for you. It will be a month of accomplished goals and personal fulfillment. It is crucial to leave insecurities behind and begin to envision a more promising future.

Your magical days are December 1, 10, 20, 24 and 31. The signs that best connect with you are Taurus, Cancer and Scorpio. Your lucky numbers are 25 and 30, and your associated colors are gold and silver.

This month promises a total renewal in your way of being, showing you more focused on work and your studies. Remember that December will be a lucky month for your sign, especially because you are the most mystical and closest to the spiritual, thus attracting positive energies that will surround you.

With information from Mhoni Vidente

MF

Themes

Horoscopes Mhoni Seer

