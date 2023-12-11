Mexico does not want to miss the opportunity to have the largest Tesla gigafactory in the world, but this ambitious project, which promises to substantially boost the economy of New Lion, has been surrounded by an aura of uncertainty since its inception. Ten months after the announcement, contrary to what some authorities expected, the first stone has not yet been laid on the ground.

Furthermore, it is not clear when the first units will come out of the future assembly line in the country. In the midst of this scenario, there have also been rumors that the American company’s investment may not materialize. Is there any truth in all this? Elon Musk has addressed the topic recently, and there is good news, but it may not be what you expected.

The Tesla gigafactory in Mexico is a long time coming

In an interview about the Cybertruck with a YouTube channel called Munro Live, Musk cleared up the first big doubt in relation to the expected gigafactory. The project is still within Tesla’s objectives, although it does not seem to be at the top of his priorities. According to the businessman, setting up car production facilities in Mexico “will take a long time,” which suggests that we will have to be patient.

Musk’s comments have also revealed what will happen with the new, more affordable model, known unofficially as the Tesla Model 2, which is expected to arrive soon. Since the Nuevo León factory will not be ready in time, the new car will begin to be produced in Texas and then do the same in Nuevo León. The CEO has also pointed out that it could even be produced at the Giga Berlin.

Tesla has not yet announced the Model 2, although it is known that it is part of Tesla’s initial plan to offer a much cheaper option. The estimated price, according to Reuters, It could be around 25,000 euros. As we say, there is very little information about this new model, but analysts at Loup Ventures suggest that the car would finally be presented in early 2024 so as not to slow down sales of the Model 3.





Conceptual image of the Nuevo León gigafactory

Musk has said that the car’s assembly line will be nothing like what is known today and has dared to say that “it will leave people speechless.” We have to wait to see if Musk keeps his promise and launches this system first in Germany and then in Mexico. Tesla, let us remember, has already acquired land in Nuevo León of more than 1,000 hectares to develop the project.

According to the Secretary of Economy of Nuevo León, Iván Rivas Rodríguez, Tesla is in the process of obtaining the necessary federal permits. “It is a question of whether they decide to make this investment and we have very good communication with Tesla executives where we are constantly talking with them, and soon the first stone will be laid and Santa Catarina is growing with or without Tesla,” he said.

Nuevo León, for its part, has committed to investing more than 130 million dollars in improving the infrastructure surrounding the place where the Tesla work would be located. A point that should not go unnoticed is the water requirements of this type of factory. The state has been one of those that has suffered the most from the impact of the drought, but the governor of the region, Samuel García, assures that this will not be a problem.

Images: Samuel Garcia | Tesla

