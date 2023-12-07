Yesterday, Wednesday, during the visit to Mexico of the Secretary of the Treasury of USAJanet Yellen, was introduced new 20 peso coin that enters circulation, and that commemorates 200 years of diplomatic relations between both countries.

According to information released by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico)the new 20 peso coin now It began circulating yesterday, December 6. Among its characteristics are that it is from the C1 family, it has a diameter of 30 millimeters, it is dodecagonal in shape (it has 12 sides), it weighs 12.67 grams and the edge is discontinuously grooved.

SPECIAL / Banxico

On the obverse of the currency of 20 pesos, in the center, has the image of the National Shield with the legend “UNITED MEXICAN STATES” in a semicircle.

While on the reverse the text “TWO HUNDRED YEARS OF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS UNITED MEXICAN STATES – UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” appears. In addition, in the center you can see two eagles, one real and the other bald, which symbolize the union between the countries, in addition to the legend “FRIENDSHIP, SOVEREIGNTY AND COOPERATION.”

Its colors are silver in the central part and bronze in the ring that surrounds the coin.

The coin weighs 7.16 grams, and is made with a 65% copper alloy; 10% nickel, and 25% zinc in the center; on the outside, the bronze-aluminum alloy contains 92% copper; 6% aluminum, and 2% nickel.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions