The exclusives of PlayStation They are usually characterized by their outstanding manufacturing for the solitary and linear player, but again the quality of these games was not enough to be among the most played in the game. 2023but the usual suspects They were once again one of the public's favorites.

PlayStation has just published the brand's statistics in 2023 and what draws attention is the preference of console users PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5 for games as a service, which were once again the most played in all regions of the world.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 51 of 2023

Which PlayStation games were the most played in Mexico during 2023?

And we say it to the full extent, since in all regions it appeared at the top Fortnite, the battle royale par excellence. And when it wasn't this, eternally popular titles appeared, such as Grand Theft Auto V, FIFA o Call of Duty.

Mexico was no exception, since PlayStation users in this region spent a lot of time playing Fortnite, Call of Duty y FIFA 23in that order.

In no region did any PlayStation exclusive appear in the top 3 popularity spots. In fact, Fortnite appeared in almost the 23 regions it registered, only in South Korea was not there; In fact, the Blizzard Entertainment game appeared there Diablo IV. Japan was the other country that showed a somewhat different list, with Apex Legends on top.

Fortnite was the most popular PlayStation game in Mexico and practically the entire world in 2023

To be fair, we must say that it has always been a battle of games as a serviceso linear titles in which PlayStation specializes have no place given the entertainment “finished” that they usually offer compared to how renewable the electricity scheme is. games as a service. And we do not doubt that it is a similar case in Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y Nintendo Switch.

It is not surprising, then, that Sony wants to bet on games as a service, although apparently the outlook for this new strategy does not look encouraging.

Below you can see the list of popular games in various regions of the world based on records from the January 1 to November 30, 2023.

In case you missed it: Find out which titles you played the most in 2023.

Canada

Fortnite

Call of Duty

Grand Theft Auto V

USA

Fortnite

Call of Duty

Grand Theft Auto V

Mexico

Fortnite

Call of Duty

FIFA 23

Colombia

FIFA 23

Fortnite

Call of Duty

Brazil

FIFA 23

Fortnite

Grand Theft Auto V

Argentina

Fortnite

FIFA 23

Rocket League

Sweden

Fortnite

FIFA 23

Call of Duty

Finland

Fortnite

FIFA 23

Call of Duty

Ireland

Fortnite

FIFA 23

Call of Duty

United Kingdom

Fortnite

FIFA 23

Call of Duty

Poland

FIFA 23

Fortnite

Grand Theft Auto V

France

Fortnite

FIFA 23

Call of Duty

Spain

Fortnite

FIFA 23

Call of Duty

Italia

Fortnite

FIFA 23

Grand Theft Auto V

Netherlands

Fortnite

FIFA 23

Call of Duty

Germany

Fortnite

FIFA 23

Call of Duty

South Africa

Fortnite

FIFA 23

Call of Duty

Saudi Arabia

Fortnite

FIFA 23

Grand Theft Auto V

United Arab Emirates

FIFA 23

Fortnite

Grand Theft Auto V

Australia

Fortnite

Call of Duty

FIFA 23

New Zealand

Fortnite

Grand Theft Auto V

Call of Duty

South Korea

Diablo IV FIFA 23 THE FIRE RING

Japan

Apex Legends

Genshin Impact

Fortnite

What do you think of the lists of the most popular games on PlayStation? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to PlayStation by visiting this page.

Related video: PlayStation Plus – Live Action Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News