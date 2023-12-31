The exclusives of PlayStation They are usually characterized by their outstanding manufacturing for the solitary and linear player, but again the quality of these games was not enough to be among the most played in the game. 2023but the usual suspects They were once again one of the public's favorites.
PlayStation has just published the brand's statistics in 2023 and what draws attention is the preference of console users PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5 for games as a service, which were once again the most played in all regions of the world.
Which PlayStation games were the most played in Mexico during 2023?
And we say it to the full extent, since in all regions it appeared at the top Fortnite, the battle royale par excellence. And when it wasn't this, eternally popular titles appeared, such as Grand Theft Auto V, FIFA o Call of Duty.
Mexico was no exception, since PlayStation users in this region spent a lot of time playing Fortnite, Call of Duty y FIFA 23in that order.
In no region did any PlayStation exclusive appear in the top 3 popularity spots. In fact, Fortnite appeared in almost the 23 regions it registered, only in South Korea was not there; In fact, the Blizzard Entertainment game appeared there Diablo IV. Japan was the other country that showed a somewhat different list, with Apex Legends on top.
Fortnite was the most popular PlayStation game in Mexico and practically the entire world in 2023
To be fair, we must say that it has always been a battle of games as a serviceso linear titles in which PlayStation specializes have no place given the entertainment “finished” that they usually offer compared to how renewable the electricity scheme is. games as a service. And we do not doubt that it is a similar case in Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y Nintendo Switch.
It is not surprising, then, that Sony wants to bet on games as a service, although apparently the outlook for this new strategy does not look encouraging.
Below you can see the list of popular games in various regions of the world based on records from the January 1 to November 30, 2023.
Canada
Fortnite
Call of Duty
Grand Theft Auto V
USA
Fortnite
Call of Duty
Grand Theft Auto V
Mexico
Fortnite
Call of Duty
FIFA 23
Colombia
FIFA 23
Fortnite
Call of Duty
Brazil
FIFA 23
Fortnite
Grand Theft Auto V
Argentina
Fortnite
FIFA 23
Rocket League
Sweden
Fortnite
FIFA 23
Call of Duty
Finland
Fortnite
FIFA 23
Call of Duty
Ireland
Fortnite
FIFA 23
Call of Duty
United Kingdom
Fortnite
FIFA 23
Call of Duty
Poland
FIFA 23
Fortnite
Grand Theft Auto V
France
Fortnite
FIFA 23
Call of Duty
Spain
Fortnite
FIFA 23
Call of Duty
Italia
Fortnite
FIFA 23
Grand Theft Auto V
Netherlands
Fortnite
FIFA 23
Call of Duty
Germany
Fortnite
FIFA 23
Call of Duty
South Africa
Fortnite
FIFA 23
Call of Duty
Saudi Arabia
Fortnite
FIFA 23
Grand Theft Auto V
United Arab Emirates
FIFA 23
Fortnite
Grand Theft Auto V
Australia
Fortnite
Call of Duty
FIFA 23
New Zealand
Fortnite
Grand Theft Auto V
Call of Duty
South Korea
Diablo IV FIFA 23 THE FIRE RING
Japan
Apex Legends
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
What do you think of the lists of the most popular games on PlayStation? Tell us in the comments.
