In the complicated global economic landscape, some currencies have experienced notable fluctuations in their value in 2023, revealing the financial realities of different countries. According to a recent ranking prepared by Bloomberg, we show you the trends of the most devalued and appreciated currencies in the world.

What are the most devalued currencies?

Lebanese Pound. Topping the list of the most devalued currencies, the Lebanese pound has suffered a considerable drop with an impressive 89.89%.

Argentine Peso. The Argentine peso closed the year as the second most devalued currency in the world, highlighting a significant decrease of 77.89%.

Nigerian naira. The Nigerian currency has faced a depreciation of 42.57%, putting it in a challenging position in international markets.

First Angolan. The Angolan Kwanza has experienced a devaluation of 39.05%, reflecting the economic tensions in Angola.

Malawian kwacha. Malawi's currency, the Malawian Kwacha, has recorded a 39% drop, revealing economic challenges in the region.

To understand the level of economic crisis, you can do a quick conversion of the basic topics: 874 Lebanese pounds can be purchased with only 1 Mexican peso, evidencing the marked difference in value between these two currencies. For Argentinaone Mexican coin is equivalent to 46.72 Argentine pesos. El Naira is equal to 45.98, the Angolan Kwamza would imply 48.24 and ek Malayan is at 48.72; all those figures for only 1 Mexican peso.

Despite closing as the most depreciated currency among emerging currenciesthe Mexican peso has registered an increase of 13.22%, which positions it far above these currencies and remains one of the most reliable in Latin America.

As the world continues to face economic challenges, these figures offer a unique perspective on which currencies have held up and which have faced significant devaluation over the past year.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions