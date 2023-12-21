This Thursday the American Academy announced the list of finalist films for the 2024 Oscar in at least 10 categories: International, Documentary, Visual Effects, Original Song, Makeup, Documentary Short, Animated Short and Live Actio Shortn.

Among those chosen, the films recognized as the highest grossing of the year stand out “Barbie” y “Oppenheimer“, in addition to “The Moon Killers“, “Rebel Moon” y “Napoleon” which has just premiered in Mexico.

While in the finalists for Best International Film 2024, the Mexican film “Tótem” by Lila Avilés stands out.

The official list of nominees and the rest of the categories will be announced on January 23, 2024.

OB

