In 2024, Mexico and other Latin American economies can have good economic performance, despite a slowdown scenario in the United States and China, in an environment where nearshoring will continue to benefit the Mexican economy.

The above is due to a better-than-expected economic and market performance in 2023, which is about to end, according to Citi Global Wealth's 2024 outlook “Slow down and then grow: Invest in the great reset of the markets.”

The U.S. financial firm expects higher spending in the 2024 elections in Mexico, where the policy impacts of election results in recent years have been a pleasant surprise for investors.

“As some of the region's economies slow, fiscal policies and accounts will once again take center stage. An electoral cycle in Mexico is likely to loosen the fiscal purse strings, as anticipated in the ruling party's 2024 budget. “For the most part, the policy impacts of the election results of recent years They have been a pleasant surprise for investors, as incoming governments have rarely reached the extreme levels originally announced during the campaigns. However, history suggests that one should not be complacent,” Citi said.

It will favor the superweight

Regarding the strength of the superpeso, the Citi document explains that currently the currency that seems most overvalued is the Mexican peso, due to the strong influx of investment through nearshoring. Thus, the Mexican peso reached a price of up to 16.62 per dollar before depreciating above 18 pesos.

“We would consider the 19 pesos per dollar range to be much closer to fair value, but we also fully recognize that strong nearshoring flows could keep this currency relatively overvalued for some time,” he commented.

In that sense, he recalled that a solid anchor for Mexico's most recent strong performance has been the foreign capital flows associated with US nearshoring.

SUN

The peso is overvalued due to relocation: Citi

The Mexican peso is among the most overvalued currencies due to the strong influx of investment due to the relocation of productive chains, known as nearshoring, according to Citi Global Wealth's 2024 outlook. “The range of 19 pesos per dollar is closer to fair value, but we also recognize that strong nearshoring flows could keep this currency overvalued for some time,” the US group noted. Nearshoring drove a 20% appreciation of the peso to 16.62 units per dollar this year, before settling around 17 units in wholesale operations.

From Citi's perspective, nearshoring will benefit the Mexican economy despite a slowdown in the United States and China.

“As some of the region's economies slow, fiscal policies and accounts will once again take center stage. An electoral cycle in Mexico is likely to loosen the fiscal purse strings, as anticipated in the ruling party's 2024 budget,” said the company run by Jane Fraser.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions