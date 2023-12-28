After Mexicana de Aviación will resume flight after 13 years, The Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, invited to watch the documentary “Mexicana: resuming flight. A story of struggle and hope.”

“After its privatization, Mexicana finally flew again,” he said. Mayor when referring that The documentary can be seen on the social networks of the Government of Mexico and the Ministry of the Interior.

“It was a strong company,” “a planned bankruptcy,” “And the question is: Where is the money from Mexicana, from a company that was vigorous, that was ultimately one of the pride of all Mexicans?” hear officials, journalists and testimonies say in the documentary.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also appears, when he announces the return of the airline.

