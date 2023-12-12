Metroid Prime 4 is probably at this point one of the games Nintendo’s most anticipated and not only for the Nintendera community. In fact, its wait is being so silent and so little is known, that many believe that the game would be released for the successor to Nintendo Switch.

A recent leak would have revealed what would be the game launch window. But as always with these topics, we cannot leave it as anything more than a rumor since there is absolutely nothing officially confirmed.

We know that Metroid Prime 4 was announced initially in 2017and we do not have it yet on the console due to its reboot in 2019, where the project was started again to give it a completely different feel.

PapaGenos – Metroid Prime 4 “has been done and has been for a while” current delays are due to cutscenes.

byu/tryingtoclimb0118 inGamingLeaksAndRumours

The leak would be based on the belief that YouTuber PapaGenos would have commented that the title Metroid Prime 4 It had been finished for a long time, but its release is being delayed due to problems with the cinematics.

This is something we have to take for what it is, a rumor. There is nothing confirmed by Nintendo or Retro Studios in this regard as of today. We will inform you of any novelty that arises regarding this situation.

