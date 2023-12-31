Suara.com – Metro Jaya Regional Police Chief Inspector General Karyoto monitors the New Year's Eve celebrations in Ancol, North Jakarta. He used an electric bicycle to go around the location to ensure the situation was safe and conducive.

“I want to go around to check,” said Karyoto in Ancol, North Jakarta, Sunday (31/12/2023) evening.

Apart from Karyoto, several key Polda Metro Jaya officials were seen accompanying him. They include, Director of Traffic (Dirlantas) Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Latif Usman and Dirbinmas Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Badya Wijaya.

Apart from that, North Jakarta Metro Police Chief Kombes Gidion Arif Setyawan was also seen.

As is known, Polda Metro Jaya has closed roads and implemented traffic engineering in four tourist areas in Jakarta in connection with the New Year's Eve celebration.

Traffic Directorate of Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Latif Usman said the four tourist areas include Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII), Ancol, Kota Tua and Ragunan. Road closures and traffic engineering will take effect from 20.00 WIB.