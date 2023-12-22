Developed by ATLUS and published by SEGA, Mataphor: ReFantazio will arrive on consoles and PC next autumn 2024. The work, thematically close to the works of the Japanese team, was shown once again with images and insights dedicated to the main characters of this new IP.

Productionwhich was recently shown at The Game Awards 2023, also revealed new images of the Japanese title. Furthermore, they provide details and particularities that could interest and involve more all-time enthusiasts. Director Katsura Hashino shares his visionary statement illustrating his inspirations for the title and conceptualization of the game.

