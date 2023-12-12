ATLUS has released a new behind-the-scenes video for its upcoming fantasy RPG, Metaphor: ReFantazio. In the video, titled Voice of the Creator, Metaphor: ReFantazio director Katsura Hashino, character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro provide new details and context on the game world, the combat system, the use of magic, the inspirations for the soundtrack and the background to the events of the game.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will arrive in autumn 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam). Furthermore, over the next year, following the success of Persona 5 Tactics, Persona 3 Reload is also expected to arrive.

