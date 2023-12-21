SNK surprised in 2021 with the announcement that Metal Slug would distance itself from its roots run ‘n’ gun to offer turn-based RPG gameplay with the Metal Slug Tactics game. Unfortunately, the wait to be able to play this interesting proposal is still very long.

The Japanese company made the official announcement of the project in 2021 and, although it did not have a release date, it was anticipated that it should come out in 2022. As you can see, this was not fulfilled, as the project suffered a delay that would make it debut in 2023.

He only has a few days left 2023so it seemed complicated for the project to debut this year and unfortunately those responsible for the title confirmed what fans feared.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

After 2 delays, when will Metal Slug Tactics come out?

The main developer in charge of Metal Slug Tactics, Games Studioannounced through its official server Discord which is a project was delayed againso it will not be ready in 2023.

The studio did not explicitly mention what caused the game to be delayed beyond letting it be known that it wants more time for the final product to be “worthy” of the series' legacy, and mentioned that the release would be rescheduled for 2024.

Metal Slug Tactics will not arrive in 2023

“In our effort to make the game worthy of the franchise Metal Slug and its expectationswe have decided to launch Metal Slug Tactics in 2024“, reads the message (via gatoray_kof in Twitter, X).

Unfortunately, the title remains no release datebut the developer concluded the message by anticipating that it would reveal more information sometime next year and requested the patience and understanding of the fans.

In case you missed it: SNK once promised that it was working on 3 new Metal Slug games.

Do you think Metal Slug Tactics will debut in 2024 or will it suffer another delay? Tell us in the comments.

Metal Slug Tactics is in development for Nintendo Switch and PC and is expected to debut sometime in 2024. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

Related video: Metal Slug Tactics – Reveal Trailer | Summer Game Festival

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News