The F1 regulations must be read and… interpreted: the message that has passed through the decisions of the FIA ​​World Council is that next year they will have to reduce the number and weight of the metal reinforcements mounted on the bottom for safety reasons.

The technical stewards of the International Federation had recognized the risk that the metal inserts could detach from the car due to a violent passage on the curbs or following a contact with another single-seater and could become a source of danger by flying away.

The provision, therefore, had its own logic, but the application, after the usual negotiation with the teams, led to a solution that gave birth to the classic little mouse. Article 3.16.4 of the F1 technical regulations regulates which metal inserts are permitted and in which areas of the surface the ban has been placed.

The idea was to drastically reduce the reinforcements with metal inserts, but then with the usual “exceptions” we ended up granting margins for intervention which included more than 1.6 kg of metal scattered across the bottom.

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Detail of the metal supports on the Ferrari SF-23

And then it turns out that the support brackets of the edge wing, i.e. the “scimitar” which is cantilevered into the lateral trailing edge of the pavement, can be six on each side. Each element must not weigh more than 100 grams and the mass of the six brackets cannot exceed 500 grams per side.

The bottom support rods which are anchored to the frame (we have seen them in various shapes and sizes) cannot exceed a weight of 100 grams, while the metal inserts which reduce the wear of the bottom cannot weigh more than 30 grams for a sum of 300 grams for each side of the car.

It is probably true that any pieces that may come off will have to be smaller and lighter (and therefore more easily damaged), but the feeling is that the situation has not changed much compared to today. “The measure was born with an objective – explained a director who wishes to remain anonymous – but thanks to the push of some teams who have done a great job in trying to contain the weight of the bottom, we have returned to having many metal parts in the bottoms” .

In fact, 1.8 kilos in total (as a maximum value) is not a small thing, but without the single-seaters they would have to be equipped with thicker and heavier bottoms to achieve the same stiffness values. In short, a lot of cinema for almost nothing…

