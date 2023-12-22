Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 debuted far from perfect, it wasn't a disaster either, but fans felt it required more work. Being Konami, it was thought that everything had been said for this collection, but that has not been the case and the Japanese company showed its commitment to improving the game through updates and a very important one is on the way.

When will the long-awaited Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 update arrive on consoles?

This week, Konami released update 1.4.0 for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 on PC via Steam, which includes many improvements and among them meets fan requests. However, nothing arrived on consoles but the Japanese company reported that the patch is on the way for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch versions and it will be in the first days of 2024 when it will be released for these. systems and thus all releases will be up to date.

Update Notice: The #MGSVol1 Ver. 1.4.0 update for Steam is now available! We plan to release the update for other platforms in early January 2024. Please check the following link for details: https://t.co/nECn9dwIYy#MetalGearSolid pic.twitter.com/P8NSAnUbHR — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@Metalgear) December 20, 2023

What improvements will Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 have with patch 1.4.0?

Among the improvements of the update that will reach consoles for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, there are configurations at the audiovisual level. For example, users will be able to select 3 types of visual display: standard, pixel perfect and 16:9, there will also be screen filters that will simulate CRT scanlines that will provide a visual experience in line with what each title was at the time, something that has been criticized by fans regarding the MSX, NES and PlayStation deliveries.

In news related to the Konami franchise, David Hayter, voice actor for Solid Snake and Big Boss in most of the installments, finally played Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and assured that it is a very fun video game. Of course, he did not miss the opportunity to make fun of Kiefer Sutherland and his role as Big Boss and Venom Snake, showing that the wound from Kojima's decision is still open.

