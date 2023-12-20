More interesting information is coming to us again for Metal Gear Solid fans. We are talking about the recent compilation confirmed in its original announcement for Nintendo Switch.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

We remind you that, after numerous rumors and indications of the return of the franchise, it was shared that we will receive Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, a collection that includes Metal Gear Solid, Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater . It was confirmed at the Nintendo Direct in June 2023. And now we have information about your new update.

With this patch, these new features are included:

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Version:

New Screen Settings Features:

Ability to activate or deactivate image smoothing. Game screen settings options: “Standard”, “Pixel Perfect” or “16:9”. Adds a screen filter that simulates scan lines of a CRT TV.

New Audio Settings Features:

Adjustments for the volume of the game and the main menu before the start of the game. You can only change the game volume during gameplay.

Minor Issue Fixes:

Various minor issues fixed.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version:

New Audio Settings Features:

Game and main menu volume settings.

Problem Fixes:

Fixed a visual issue with certain scenes.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version:

New Audio Settings Features:

Game and main menu volume settings.

Problem Fixes:

Fixed a visual issue with certain graphic elements.

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake – Master Collection Version:

New Audio Settings Features:

Game and main menu volume settings.

Problem Fixes:

Fixed several minor issues.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1 Bonus Content:

New Screen and Audio Settings Features:

It offers similar configurations to the previous ones. Adjustable volume before game, only game volume during game.

Problems Under Investigation:

Metal Gear Solid – Master Collection Version:

Issues with certain scenes stopping playing. Problems with analog input.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version:

Problems with low resolution textures on characters.

The game has already been released on Switch in digital format and also in a controversial physical edition. Players have the option to purchase the entire collection as a single title or purchase the games individually for €19.99 each. The complete Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 costs 59,99€.

Don't forget that it was launched with some errors that Konami will fix in the future. We leave you with the trailer:

What did you think of it?

