One of the great controversies in the history of video games has to do with Metal Gear Solid V. David Hayter, an actor who until before this title had given his voice to Solid Snake and Big Boss, was not summoned by Hideo Kojima and instead The role went to Keifer Sutherland who charged a lot of money for a few lines. As a concept it was justified, but the fans and David Hayter himself did not celebrate it. Years have passed and finally the original actor praised the game, although he did not miss the opportunity to make fun of his colleague.

David Hayter forgives the past and plays Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

A few moments ago, David Hayter ignited Metal Gear fans by talking about his experience in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. For years it was thought that the actor did not want to know anything about the game due to the change that Hideo Kojima made, but time seems to have healed the wounds and Hayter was given the opportunity to play this title. In this regard, the voice actor stated: “I put it off for years… This game is quite fun. (Shakes his fist towards the sky) KOJIMAAAAAA!!”.

David Hayter finally played Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

David Hayter mocked Keifer Sutherland and his role as Venom Snake

Of course, it is one thing for David Hayter to play and enjoy Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and another for him to leave the past behind. The thing is that the actor made fun of Kiefer Sutherland, who gave his few dialogues to Big Boss in MGS V: Ground Zeroes and to Big Boss and Venom Snake in MGS V: The Phantom Pain. In this regard, David Hayter referred to these characters as Snake with laryngitis (Laryngitic Snake), regarding the change in voice.

Recently and on the occasion of the release of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, David Hayter was called by Konami to record promotional material and there is currently speculation whether he will give his voice again, or his original work will be used as is, in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

In the end, David Hayter returned in one form or another to Metal Gear while Kojima went his own way.

