While The Game Awards awarded the Game of the Year award to Baldur's Gate 3 and the Alfa Beta awards gave different distinctions to all types of games, the Metacritic website, popular for accumulating reviews from different media and players, has revealed the 10 worst games of the year 2023 based on the average critics' scores.

In this way, the games with the worst scores that have arrived this year on any of all the platforms known today, although any title that had fewer than seven reviews has been excluded. Likewise, if a game has appeared on the list twice due to being poorly rated on different platforms, only the version with the lowest score has been included.

That said, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has become the worst game of the year, an action and adventure game for which its developer Daedalic Entertainment had to apologize after receiving criticism such as that of Alfa Beta, which granted its first suspense as it is “a game that has disappointed me in almost everything it proposes, and although it has some good ideas, I don't think it is ready for a market like the current one.”

Flashback 2which promised to offer an action-packed cyberpunk universe in which the fate of humanity hangs in the balance, or Greyhill Incidenta Survival-Horror game based on a story about a classic alien invasion that takes place in the early 90s, complete the podium of the worst of the worst.

The worst games of 2023 according to Metacritic

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 34Flashback 2 – 35Greyhill Incident – 38Quantum Error – 40Testament: The Order of High-Human – 41Crime Boss: Rockay City – 43Hellboy: Web of Wyrd – 47Gangs of Sherwood – 48Loop8: Summer of Gods – 49Gargoyles Remastered – 49

