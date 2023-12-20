Metacritic announces this list with the 'Worst Video Games of 2023' according to their average scores on the portal, one that many of its members will surely already guess. Shall we take a look at them?

This 2023 has been a year of lights and shadows in PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5, Xbox y Nintendo Switch, pero el portal Metacritic has once again created a list with the worst premieres before the start of 2024.

In this list you can see which are the 10 'Worst Video Games of 2023' according to their average grades and scores through various websites such as Hobby Consolas itself.

It – which you will be able to see directly in this news – includes games with the lowest scores published for any platform this year, although there are some requirements.

To begin with, everyone is ranked by Metascore before rounding and to continue, titles with less than seven reviews are excluded.

A game can only appear on the list once, to prevent re-releases on other platforms from lowering its average; Only the version with the lowest score has been included.

As many may have imagined, the list is crowned by The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. A Daedalic Entertainment game that did not know how to take advantage of its action and adventure focus and ceased the development of its own games.

It takes place in parallel to the events described in The Fellowship of the Ring and has an original story where players embark on a quest to recover the One Ring.

The well-known logo of the web leaves failures and successes wherever it goes

“The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a game commendable for Daedalic's effort to tell a completely original story in Middle-earth mixing stealth and platform mechanics.

But it breaks down almost everywhere: imprecise controls, terrible AI, insipid narrative, outdated level design and next-generation graphics,” we said in its analysis

This is the list with the 10 'Worst Video Games of 2023' according to their average scores on Metacritic, although many people may not be surprised:

Los worst games of 2022 according to Metacritic It was a list headed by Postal 4: No Regerts, ahead of CrossfireX and Babylon's Fall. Did you have anything to envy about this list?

This year he said goodbye by seeing two other premieres that have outraged users and that have names and surnames: Skull Island: Rise of Kong and The Walking Dead: Destinies.

This has been the list with the 10 Worst Video Games of 2023 according to MetacriticWho agrees with it?