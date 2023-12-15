A new rapid review mechanism announced earlier this year will be used for the first time in these two cases.

The board must make decisions within 30 days, after deliberating for several months on the issues it is considering.

The Council's decision to study these two issues came at a time when “violent, misleading and hateful content” was spreading on social media platforms in the war that broke out two months ago between Israel and Hamas.

After the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, Meta reduced the level of removal of potentially harmful content, including posts that clearly identify the hostages held by the movement in the Gaza Strip.

The company has also faced accusations that it limits expressions of support for Palestinians, who are living under heavy Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

The council said, “In an incident that it will review, Meta deleted a video clip on Instagram, showing what resulted from an explosion at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, including dead and wounded children.”

He added that the caption of the clip was saying that Israel bombed the hospital, and in return, Israel accuses armed factions of causing the attack by mistake.

Meta replayed the content, with an on-screen warning, after the board selected the incident for review.

The other incident related to a video clip on Facebook, showing a woman begging her kidnappers not to kill her while she was being taken away on a motorcycle.

The council said a comment urged people to “spread awareness about what happened on October 7th.”

Meta initially deleted the video, but retracted weeks later in response to trends regarding how hostage-taking videos were shared, according to the council.

“As with the video of the first incident, it was returned with an on-screen warning,” the council explained.

Meta said in a statement that it welcomed the Oversight Board's review, and pledged to implement its decision in all cases.