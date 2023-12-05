ChatGPT, Bard and Claude have been the clear leaders in the artificial intelligence chatbot segment for months. They all have something important in common: They are private developments and closed source.

That is precisely what companies like Meta and IBM now want to try to combat with the creation of a consortium called The AI ​​Alliance in which they join forces with 40 other companies.

The objective of this body is to focus on the responsible development of AI models, including security tools, but also on the defense and creation of new Open Source AI modelsand even new hardware for this type of projects.





The members of the alliance combine academic and scientific institutions with companies and startups

Meta has become a clear reference in the field of AI models released under Open Source licenses. Its well-known Llama 2 platform has in fact become the basis of numerous projects which usually take the form of chatbots that their creators then personalize and polish to try to improve their behavior.

Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, explained in the official announcement that “we believe that [la IA] “It’s better when AI is developed openly — more people can access its benefits, create innovative products and work in security.”

AI Alliance members include Oracle, AMD, Intel, Red Hat and Stability AI, as well as important scientific and academic institutions such as NASA or the universities of Yale, Berkeley or Tokyo.

Curiously, in the European Union, the creation of the European AI Alliance was announced in September with the aim of promoting “trustworthy” AI, although work on Open Source models, for example, is not mentioned.

In fact, the regulation that is being developed in the EU with the AI ​​Act posed risks to the development of Open Source models, although said regulation is still up in the air. The Meta and IBM initiative is positioned as an interesting good intentions project which could contribute to a more diverse ecosystem in the field of AI.

