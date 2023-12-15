The giant social media company explained that the end-to-end encryption feature will be available to users immediately, but it may take some time until all Messenger accounts are updated with end-to-end encryption to be within the default settings.

Meta stated that the Messenger program previously had the option to turn on the end-to-end encryption feature, allowing messages to be read by the sender and recipient only, but with this change, messages will be automatically encrypted.

Meta, whose WhatsApp platform already encrypts messages, said the feature could help protect users from hacking, scammers and criminals.