Mes, Italy risks isolation in Europe. Here's what will happen at the next Ecofin in January

At the European Commission the decision of Italian Parliament not to ratify the Mes she didn't like it at all. Even already in the next meeting of Ecofinthe summit between all EU economic ministers set for January 15thone might arrive sensational decision. The president of the ESM Pierre Gramegna – we read on openpolis – will propose to liquidate the Italian share of 125 million. This was the hypothesis hoped for by Salvini, but there would be a further step which would effectively cut Italy off. That means establish a new ESM with the participation only of the countries that have ratified the modification. For Italy this would mean definitively excluded from the mechanism it saves states, with consequences that are difficult to predict. In fact, all the states of the euro area have signed one capital share in favor of the Month. Each country contributes to the fund in its own way proportional to the population and gross domestic product (GDP).

The capital subscribed so far – explains openpolis – is equal to 704.8 billion eurosof which 80.5 billion were actually paid into the coffers of the organism. The main financiers are France, Germany and Italy, respectively with 189.45 million euros, 142.27 million and 125,02 million in subscribed capital. They contribute overall to financing the 64.5% of the fund. They are therefore countries that have a greater decision-making weight in the votes, equal in the order of 26.7%, 20.1% and 17.6% and can exercise the right of veto in the most urgent decisions. Currently, I am five financing programs concluded in which the ESM took part: Ireland (2010-2013), Greece (2012-2018), Spain (2012-2013), Cyprus (2013-2016) and Portugal (2011-2014).

