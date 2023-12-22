Mes, after the no to ratification, Diego Righini's comment

“After NO to the ratification of the variation of the Treaty of the European Stability Mechanismso-called MES, the determination of theECOFIN, of the 27 Ministers of Economy of the States adhering to the European Union is perhaps a good sign of mediation, but for the Government of Giorgia Meloni the square remains the real lever for improving the EU budget rules in favor of the development of the economy and work, underlines the manager of EISAC Diego Righini, the countries with notable unexpressed productive potential, like Italy, because it is suffocated by slow bureaucracy and the indeterminacy of the outcome of civil justice, they need broad budgetary levers to accompany the country's structural reforms, so desired by the European Plans of the PNRR and RePowerUE”. This was stated by Diego Righini, president of the Federation of SMEs Confartigianato Metropolitan City of Rome.

“Italy has a handicap, unfortunately fueled by politics, including the Government of the overrated Mario Draghito move sectors of the economy from the private market to the public sector every year by law, without ever moving the healthy sectors of the economy and the market from the public to the private sector”, declares Righini. “The State that acts as an entrepreneur does not makes the country grow, Giorgia Meloni's project can be shared but the support of the 27 European squares to make it binding for buildings of the European bureaucracy, too crushed by the socially unproductive interests of tax haven countries such as Holland, Belgium, Luxembourg and Ireland, or in the France-Germany axis which, without Italy, lack the true ability to innovate production systems to guarantee greater collective well-being to entrepreneurs and workers. The reflection that is opening at Palazzo Chigi, after the rejection of the ESM, during the Christmas holidays, it can still guarantee a strong strategy for the Italian Government in Europe“, concludes Righini.

